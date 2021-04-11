Municipal elections Marin presented the SDP’s municipal election program: Uniform criteria for family care in municipalities

In its municipal election program, the SDP emphasizes the maintenance of basic services. We want to extend the services of counseling centers to young people nationwide.

Sdp emphasizes in its municipal election program the provision of basic services, in particular for the elderly and children and young people. The party presented its municipal election program in an online broadcast on Sunday.

“In this municipal election, we want to talk and defend the safe, functional and good everyday life of every person. We want to defend a welfare state that has also been our strength in the midst of the crisis and at the heart of which are the municipalities, ”party chairman, prime minister Sanna Marin said.

The SDP wants to harmonize family care criteria across the country and increase family care support. In the opinion of the party, it is the next step when the previous goal, ie the binding sizing of the elderly caregiver, was brought into law.

“The amount of support for family care needs to be reviewed and adequate resources allocated. Family care must not lead to a situation where the services brought into the home are cut off because of the family carer. Services need to support family care effectively, ”Marin said.

There are about 49,000 family carers in Finland who have a family care contract and a total of about 350,000 family carers.

Party wants to improve the well-being of children and young people by extending counseling services to young people.

“Counseling services need to be expanded to support families throughout childhood and adolescence. There must be enough counseling visits so that families receive adequate and timely support, ”Marin said.

The party wants municipalities to invest in low-threshold access to mental health services and youth activities so that young people receive support as soon as it is needed. Not after long waiting times or demands. In the municipalities of the future, special efforts will be made, ”said Marin.

Marin also calls for more effective action against violence and bullying.

“Schools must be safe places for all and harassment and bullying in leisure time must be addressed immediately, be it physical, mental or e-violence. We want an anti-bullying action plan to be drawn up in each municipality and its implementation to be monitored regularly, ”says Marin.

The SDP wants the working conditions for multi-professional anchor activities that combine police, youth work, social welfare and school to be in order in all municipalities.

According to Marin, the state must be financially responsible for ensuring that basic services can be provided equally in all municipalities.

In order to improve business and employment, the SDP wants to improve the smoothness of zoning and permitting processes. Purchasing services should emphasize locality.

In managing employment, the party would invest in individual support, training and services. According to the SDP, municipalities must be given greater responsibility for improving employment, which can be seen as a continuation of the municipal experimentation in employment.

“Local services for municipal education and skills, youth cab operations and knowledge of local companies are key to promoting employment and ensuring the availability of skilled labor,” the municipal election program writes.

Marin also explained why the party will announce its election program in the aftermath, well after other major parties.

“Just over a month ago, we were supposed to open our municipal election campaign and publish the municipal election program, but on the same day, a meeting of party secretaries discussed postponing the municipal elections. Due to the protracted meeting, we had to postpone the publication of our campaign launch and election program, ”Marin said.

Marin also briefly discussed the corona situation.

“Our goal is that when the school work ends in June, the children can get to the summer camp and the cottage hunting can start to be planned. You can go to the restaurant and public events in a safe way, you can enjoy the outdoors and meet friends with carefree minds, ”Marin said.