Municipal elections Marin called for a tax reform that would allow municipalities to catch the wallets of their wealthy residents, HS clarified the winners of the proposal

Prime Minister Sanna Marin suggested that municipalities should receive a share of residents’ capital income taxes. The reform could significantly increase the tax revenues of many municipalities inhabiting high-income Finns.

Beautiful, Mariehamn, Naantali and Helsinki would receive significant additional income if the municipalities received a slice of the taxation paid by residents on capital income.

Prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) tabled the matter last Thursday. In his view, it would be fair to direct some of the capital gains taxes to municipalities.

Today, capital income tax is credited to the state. Instead, wage income is taxed on both the municipality of residence and the state. The current model may lead to a situation where, for example, an investor who makes large profits or an entrepreneur who raises his earnings as capital income does not necessarily pay taxes at all to his municipality of residence.

Indeed, Marini’s proposal would probably strengthen the economy of municipalities with well-income residents.

For example, according to the latest tax data for 2019, 17.5 per cent of the taxes paid by Kauniainen’s residents were capital income taxes. The municipal tax accounted for 39.9 per cent of the taxes paid by Kauniainen’s residents.

Correspondingly, Kemi residents paid 3.5 of their taxes in the form of capital income taxes and 72.7 percent in the form of municipal taxes. The share of municipal taxes in Kemira’s tax burden is the largest in Finland.

According to the latest tax data, even more capital income taxes are paid in Hausjärvi than in Kaunia. In 2019, capital income taxes accounted for 39 per cent of the taxes paid by the residents of Hausjärvi, which has a population of approximately 9,000 and is located in Kanta-Häme.

The municipal tax accounted for 44 per cent of the taxes paid by the residents of Hausjärvi. Hausjärven In 2019, residents paid a total of EUR 26.4 million in capital income taxes. This is an exceptionally large amount, as the corresponding tax base in the previous year was about 4.4 million.

The background of the 2019 pot is the main owner and investor of Sinituotte, which manufactures cleaning equipment Ilkka Brotherus, which received a particularly large amount of capital income in the second year from the sale of sports equipment manufacturer Amer Sports to China.

Amer was sold to a Chinese-led investor consortium for EUR 4.6 billion. The transaction was one of the largest acquisitions in Finland, and Brotherus was Amer’s largest private owner.

Brotherus, who owns Erkylä Manor in Hausjärvi, was the king of capital income in 2019 with taxable capital income of EUR 65.8 million.

If the residents had paid their capital income in full to their municipality, Hausjärvi would have received 34 percent of the amount, more than 22 million euros.

“Oh Lord time, what a sum of money! Yes, there would be enough investment targets here, ”laughs the mayor of Hausjärvi Pekka Määttänen on the telephone.

Määttänen recalls that instead of millions, the municipality of Hausjärvi received tax revenue from Brothetus in the amount of 170,000 euros.

Hausjärven however, the mayor is not in favor of municipalities receiving all of their residents ’capital tax revenues.

“It would not be fair to the municipalities, because the companies are concentrated here in southern Finland. But the percentage could come, 10-15 percent. Otherwise, it would be drowning or poor in poverty, ”says Määttänen.

According to Määttänen, Hausjärvi’s tax base has generally remained stable. Hausjärvi’s employment rate is relatively good in the province, as the municipality is close to the Helsinki metropolitan area and other large work areas.

