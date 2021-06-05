Municipal elections Many Espoo municipal candidates are defending private beaches: “Yes, that sobriety is already enough”

Extending the shoreline even through land redemptions will receive clear support in Espoo only from left-wing and green candidates.

Espoo extending the shoreline at any cost does not receive widespread acceptance from various parties on the HS election machine.

The outdoor route along the long west coast of Espoo is the pride of the people of Espoo. The route has been built in previous years by redeeming land from residents of beach plots, but part of the zoned beach route is still a private beach, and Espoo has not been successful in negotiating the redemption of plots for outdoor use. So some residents have already had to give up their private beach because of the shoreline, some don’t.

In places, the beach trail collides with the separating fence of the private beach and moves away from the beach on the courtyard streets.

In the future over the years, politicians have to decide how hard the city wants to develop its beach outdoor route and how much money it wants to spend on continuing the outdoor route.

Tough extracts, such as forcing a landowner into a trade, do not receive very much support from municipal candidates. It is widely supported only in the Greens, the SDP and the Left Alliance.

In the Coalition Party, the Center Party, the Basic Finns, the RKP, the Christian Democrats and Liike Nyt, the project does not receive unreserved support.

Espoo in the largest party, the Coalition Party is in principle in favor of extending the shoreline.

The biggest hurdle would seem to be money. Many candidates also consider the right to private ownership to be more important than equal access to the sea.

“The beach does not always have to be available to everyone and everywhere,” explains the Coalition Party’s municipal election candidate. Ilkka Taivassalo.

There is also a downtown candidate along the same lines Seppo Salo:

“Yes, that’s so good right now.”

The biggest the extension of the shoreline is supported by the SDP and the Left Alliance.

SDP municipal election candidate Jani Raivio wonders why the redemption of land for an outdoor route could not be done, as is done for construction projects.

“Nature and recreation areas belong to everyone, and these have a great attraction in the migration of new residents,” Raivio writes in his election machine response.

Candidate of the Left Alliance Rasmus Tillander advocates the right of all residents to the sea.

“The beach belongs to all of us, not to those who have the money to buy beach plots.”

In the greens there are opinions for and against.

Green municipal candidate Anu Rasinsalo considers it important to develop an outdoor route for growing numbers of outdoor enthusiasts.

“Sometimes the common interest must take precedence over the private interest.”

Small parties on the right are clearly opposed to expropriations, but there are also defenders.

Municipal candidate Ossi Haapalinna (ps) considers the waterfront as a frivolous reason to redeem land from a private landowner.

“Well, by no means, expropriations, at least for some amusement route,” he writes in the election machine.

Many candidates think the shoreline is already a long enough distance to the seashore.

“Currently, the shoreline runs most of the trip in the immediate vicinity of the sea. I don’t see much added value in the city going to expropriate the missing stretches of beach. In this case, the monetary and time value do not correlate with the benefits achieved, ”writes Liike Nyt’s municipal candidate Mikko Björklund.

Candidates ’comments are taken from their responses To the HS election machine.