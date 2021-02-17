Municipal elections Li Andersson: From the Left Alliance, a municipal finance program that would bring a billion to municipal welfare services

“When other parties are just talking about the importance of basic municipal services, we also want to tell how improvements can be funded,” says Li Andersson, chairman of the Left Alliance.

Left Alliance chairman Li Andersson says the party will publish a municipal finance program in the coming weeks, which will provide municipalities with an additional billion euros to fund welfare services such as care for the elderly and mental health care.

The symbol of the Left Alliance in the spring municipal elections is: “Everyone has the right to a good life”. The party announced its municipal election program already in early February.

“Korona must not be an excuse for spending cuts, but now if ever we have to make long-term investments in people’s future,” Andersson said in his keynote address at the opening of the Left Alliance’s municipal election campaign on Wednesday.

Andersson is currently on parental leave but plans to take a few exams in addition to the election start – on childcare terms. So far, maternity leave has gone well: “The child is sleeping and eating well.”

Where from and how would a billion be collected for municipalities?

“When other parties are just talking about the importance of basic municipal services, we also want to tell you how improvements can be funded. One way is tax reforms, ie the state would collect more taxes and distribute more state contributions to the municipalities, ”Andersson divides the content of the future program for HS.

One source, according to Andersson, could be dividend taxes on unlisted companies, including the successor to the Ministry of Education, vice-chairman. Jussi Saramo has recently spoken.

According to Andersson, it is clear that municipalities will not be able to raise a billion themselves with moderate tax rate increases.

On the other hand the party wants to put an end to “the failed privatizations and devastating layoffs of municipalities so that we can ensure that the primary purpose of services is to increase people’s well-being, not to do business”.

“It is ludicrous that at the end of last year, for example, in Helsinki, decisions were made on cuts to the municipality’s own investments in cultural services, including by the votes of the Demar and the Greens, even though the state granted additional state subsidies due to the corona,”

Has the state already provided municipalities with too much debt-financed interest rate subsidy, such as the chairman of the Coalition Party Petteri Orpo has criticized?

“I strongly disagree with Orpon. After all, the municipal finances were in full swing in the wake of Orpo’s term as Minister of Finance in 2019 due to, among other things, the state contribution freezes and the kiky agreement. The subsidies now granted give the municipalities some leeway and help them to remedy the shortage of care caused by the corona in the years to come, ”says Andersson.

According to Andersson, the most important question in the upcoming municipal elections is how to respond to the care debt and nausea caused by the corona in the coming years.

“This question should be on everyone’s lips. We cannot afford to lose any young people because of this pandemic. We can’t afford a larger number of lonely seniors, and we can’t afford an increase in health inequalities, ”Andersson says, and considers criticizing municipal subsidies to be“ pretty weird ”.

School bullying and there are already a number of ways to prevent the exclusion of young people, according to Andersson: sufficiently small teaching groups, a sufficient number of teachers, effective pupil and student care, counseling centers, youth work, home care for families with children, child protection and cooperation between all of them.

“It requires professionals with time and a reasonable workload. And it requires resources and that decision makers commit to resources instead of cuts, ”Andersson said.

According to Andersson, responding to “really alarming” messages about nausea in children and young people must not remain a mere concern.