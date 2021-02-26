Municipal elections Left Alliance mayoral candidate in Turku on preliminary investigation on suspicion of a crime – had to give up his candidacy and positions in the party

Chairman Li Andersson: The candidate has betrayed the confidence of the Left Alliance by not reporting these suspicions of crime.

Turku aspiring mayor as a candidate of the Left Alliance Sasu Haapanen is under police pre-trial investigation on suspicion of a crime. Thus says Turku Sanomat.

According to Turku Sanomat, this is about smuggling girls in the school shower.

According to the newspaper, in addition to Haapanen, the police suspect the crime of her female friend. A female friend worked as a school attendance assistant a couple of years ago, and she is suspected at the time of photographing girls in the shower during exercise classes. It is suspected that the woman later sent the material to Haapanen.

According to Turku Sanomat, the police found the case after finding pictures of the girls on Haapanen’s computer. A search of the apartment was carried out on the basis of a clue produced by international cooperation.

Chairman of the Left Alliance Li Andersson announces on Twitter that Haapanen is no longer a candidate for mayor or mayor of the Left Alliance.

Left Alliance according to chairman Li Andersson, information about the suspicion of a crime against Haapase only came to the party’s attention now.

“Haapanen has betrayed the trust of the Left Alliance by not reporting these suspicions of crime. This is particularly outrageous because it is a matter of repulsive and reprehensible crimes that are suspected, ”Andersson writes.

According to Andersson, Haapanen has also now resigned from all positions of trust in the party.

Haapanen is the vice-chairman of the Turku Left Alliance and currently the deputy commissioner.

Left Alliance magazine Kansan Uutiset published Haapanen’s interview in December, when he had been nominated as mayoral candidate. He was described as a surprise draw for the mayoral race, as he was facing only the second municipal election.

In the interview, he himself defined himself as a “washable union dude”. Haapanen has a long experience of trade union activities in Pam and SAK.