Municipal elections Kalasatama’s fine sote center is flooded with the most complaints, HS explained the reasons – “It is really important how people are addressed”

Helsinki wants to improve social services by concentrating them in large centers. Experiences from Kalasatama and Vuosaari show that they do not solve the shortage of doctors either.

Fishing port The Welfare and Health Center is the newest and finest that public social and health services in Helsinki offer. At the door of the large center, the patient logs in with a vending machine and receives a note with instructions on where to navigate.

The system seems effective, but not everyone likes it. Older patients in particular have complained on HS opinion pages, among others, that a patient gets horticotically alone in long corridors without encountering anyone. Critics have also been voiced by doctors.

Fishing port the health and well-being center also rises to the top in the amount of customer feedback coming to the city. One explanation for this is that health stations give the most feedback in general. Another explanation is that the services of the residents of as many as three areas – Vallila, Kallio and Herttoniemi – have been connected to Kalasatama. There are a lot of visitors.

Patients most criticized the poor availability of services and the poor treatment of the patient. These are problems of duration in public health elsewhere as well.

“What matters is whether you get a connection or a solution to your problem. It’s also really important how a person is addressed, ”the director of health and substance abuse services Leena Turpeinen says.

According to Turpeinen, poor treatment is usually the result of staff overload. It, in turn, is linked to the amount of labor.

“For example, if there are too few doctors, nurses have to take responsibility for things that don’t belong to them. That, too, is already a burden if there are too many customers per employee, ”says Turpeinen.

Fishing port is one of the first giant centers for social services in Helsinki. Five more large centers are planned to be built in the coming years. In addition to the health center, they focus on laboratory, dental care, psychiatric and substance abuse services, social services and physiotherapy.

The goal is the same as in the SOTE reform: the patient gets all the services he needs from one place and is not bounced from one place to another. This should both improve access to services and save time and money, especially for patients who need several different services.

Admittedly, such a network of sote professionals has also been successfully built to support patients in smaller health centers. However, six years ago, city decision-makers outlined the need for centralized services along good transport links.

“It’s about raising the profile of the public service. Good workspaces are also important for staff, ”says Turpeinen.

In addition, many old health centers are about to be renovated.

The health and well-being center in central Helsinki, designed for Kamppi, looks like this in the observation picture.

The next big health and wellness center should go up in Kamppi. Its construction costs have already been estimated at more than 80 million euros. In addition to Kalasatama, the health and well-being center already operates in Vuosaari and Myllypuro.

In addition to these, large centers would possibly come to The Hague, Malmi and Oulunkylä. Some small health centers would be maintained, but several would be closed down.

Shortage of doctors is generally considered a problem for remote smallholders, but it is also true in prosperous Helsinki. Dozens of doctors are constantly missing from the city’s health stations. At the end of May, there was a shortage of 51 doctors, with 355 vacancies.

As a result, there are huge differences in access to treatment at different health centers. The City Audit Board recently drew attention to the fact that city dwellers are in a very unequal position in this regard.

Unhurried medical time has to wait up to more than 40 days at several health centers. The city’s goal is seven days, which was achieved in April only in Maunula and Oulunkylä. The unhurried time in the fishing port was 25 days and in Vuosaari 42.

Although Vuosaari, like Kalasatama, should be a model for sote services, the reality is something else. Since the beginning, there has been a shortage of personnel in Vuosaari.

“It’s where a negative spiral has begun that is hard to stop. When there are too few staff, the rest get tired and many leave, ”says Turpeinen.

When the city has not broken the spiral, a private company has been sought as a solver. The city now buys eight doctors from Mehiläinen for permanent employment in Vuosaari and Myllypuro. According to Turpeinen, Mehiläinen pays doctors a “significantly better” salary than the city.

In the salary competition for doctors, Helsinki will also lose to neighboring cities.

Availability Helsinki has also decided to purchase the services of two health centers from the private sector in the autumn. The Coalition Party’s outsourcing of health centers has in the past fallen into opposition from other major parties. Now the Greens have turned their sleds.

The staff of the Kannelmäki health center will be transferred to other health centers in the city, and a new health center operated by a private company will enter the area. To ease the congestion in Viiskulma, the area will be assisted by privately purchased health center services.

The results of the tender will be announced during June.

“The goal is to learn from what the individual does better. Individuals are more agile in adopting new ways of doing things. Maybe we are old-fashioned in some respects, ”says Turpeinen.

Read more: Do you need more large sote centers in Helsinki? This is how Helsinki’s leading politicians respond