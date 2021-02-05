Municipal elections Justice Minister Henriksson: It may be difficult to find a solution to how those isolated due to coronary infection could vote

According to the Ministry of Justice, the so-called home vote, in which an election officer comes home to get a vote on a ticket, is becoming possible for those in quarantine.

5.2. 16:53

Minister of Justice Anna-Maja Henriksson (r) considers that it may be difficult to find a solution for how coronary-infected individuals in isolation could be able to vote in municipal elections.

This raises the fundamental question of what to protect.

“The suffrage of the person suffering from the disease or the life and health of the person who should visit him? I see that it may be difficult to find a solution to this problem in the case of a person with coronary heart disease, ”he tells STT.

From the Ministry of Justice BTI was told that a so-called home vote, in which an election officer comes home to get a vote on a ticket, is becoming possible for those in quarantine prescribed by an infectious disease doctor.

Home voting is part of advance voting and must be requested before advance voting begins. According to Henriksson, the authorities are still considering whether a person ordered to quarantine after the start of advance voting could vote for a car, for example, in the courtyard of the polling station.

Practical arrangements from the Ministry of Justice and the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) are promised for the municipalities in the coming days.

The arrangements for this year’s municipal elections involve a lot of unusual details so that the elections can be safely pulled through in the shadow of the coronavirus.