Municipal elections Justice Henriksson told yesterday pleaded Halla-ahoon: “I am disappointed that this is the basic Finns agreed”

Minister of Justice Anna-Maja Henriksson (r) says that the postponement of the municipal elections was decided by the recent assessment of the disease situation by the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL).

Minister of Justice Anna-Maja Henriksson (r) says that the postponement of the municipal elections was decided by the recent assessment of the disease situation by the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL).

The situation changed on Friday when the THL told party secretaries that the situation had deteriorated significantly.

“Neither I, nor anyone else, knew yesterday morning when I went to the Department of Justice that we would get THL such figures. It’s worth remembering that back yesterday morning when I got up and went to work, I thought the election would be held on April 18, ”Henriksson said at a news conference on Saturday.

The THL estimates that on the original election day, April 18, the daily infection rate could be at its worst in 2,600-11,200 days. Now the daily number of cases is about 750 infections per day.

“This is stopping information,” Henriksson said.

The THL also considered June to be a safer time for the election.

Henriksson stressed that the threshold for postponing the election is really high. However, he believes that the worst option for democracy would be to postpone the elections to the very last.

“This has been a very difficult decision.”

Henriksson on Saturday also responded to demands that he should resign due to the postponement of the election.

“After all, that virus will not disappear from this country by leaving my job now,” he said.

The Coalition Youth previously demanded Henriksson’s resignation.

Chairman of the Basic Finns Jussi Halla-aho in turn stated to HSthat if the postponement of municipal elections is due to a “sheer incapacity”, the Minister of Justice should draw conclusions.

Henriksson promised that the documents on the basis of which the decision to postpone the election was made would be published. He believed that getting to know them would help understand the alignment.

Decision there was no unanimity on the postponement of the elections, Basic Finns opposed the only party to the transfer.

Henriksson says he has tried his best to get the parties to reach a consensus.

“I am disappointed that this is the basic Finns agreed.”

Henriksson says he talked to Halla-aho and appealed to this so that the party would “see the big picture.”

“In this situation, of course, it is very unfortunate that not all parties have now set out to support this decision. […] Inevitably, it will then mean that with this set-up, the matter has become politicized. ”

“But of course in a democracy, everyone has a right to their own opinion and I also respect that they have made a second assessment.”

Halla-aho criticized the Ministry of Justice on Saturday for failing to make the necessary legislative changes in time for the elections to be held safely. He also noted that elections have been held in several other Western countries during the epidemic.

Henriksson recalled that a great deal of work has been done in the Ministry of Justice towards safe elections and that municipalities have recently been carefully instructed.

At the same time, he emphasized that he sought to rely on the assessment of the health authorities himself.

“If our health authorities tell us that they see a high risk of the disease going to such a large increase, then yes we have to take it seriously.”

As for elections in other countries, Henriksson said that decisions are made in Finland by listening to our own experts.

“In Finland, we make decisions from Finnish conditions, not from Portugal, not from the United States or the Netherlands, but from our own point of view and listening to our own experts and institutions.”

Parties and on the basis of a decision of the Ministry of Justice, a government proposal to amend the Election Act is made. According to Henriksson, the performance will be given as soon as possible.

In addition to postponing election day, the parties decided to extend the advance voting period to two weeks and to continue to investigate other solutions so that those who were isolated due to the coronavirus could vote.

So far, the Ministry of Justice has found solutions only for those in quarantine, but not for those isolated.

Henriksson said the reason for the extension of advance voting was precisely that everyone would have the opportunity to vote.

“This also means that those in isolation are likely to have the opportunity to vote either at the beginning of voting time or at the latest on election day.”

Advance voting in Finland will be held from 26 May to 8 June.

April 19 –13. those who reach the age of majority between June and June are eligible to vote and stand for election.

The deadline for applications is also postponed from Tuesday next week. The new day is May 4th. All applications submitted by then will be considered. If you apply by next Tuesday, March 9, you will not need to renew it.