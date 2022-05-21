Administrative elections, Italia Viva absent practically everywhere. Even in Rignano sull’Arno

Matteo Renzi does not show up. At the challenge of the municipal elections, Italia Viva will be absent practically everywhere. Including Rignano sull’Arno, the very town of the former premier and current leader of a party that now seems to have little influence on the Italian political scene, and in particular little presence on the territory. In fact, as Il Fatto Quotidiano writes, “the symbol of the Renzi party has disappeared almost everywhere from the next administrations. From Asti to Palermo, from Verona to Genoa to Tuscany, once the cradle of Renzism, Italia Viva has decided not to show up, but to let some of its candidates run within civic lists, sometimes in support of a center-right candidate for mayor, sometimes center-left. Even in Rignano sull’Arno, where the Renzi family live and where their father Tiziano was for a long time the deus ex machina of city politics, Italia Viva has decided not to go to the administrative offices “.

Il Fatto Quotidiano always adds: “In the capitals that will go to the vote on June 12, the Renzi symbol appears practically nowhere. It is not present either in the cities where Italia Viva has made an endorsement against a center-right mayoral candidate – Marco Bucci in Genoa, Roberto Lagalla in Palermo, Flavio Tosi in Verona, Valerio Donato in Catanzaro and Daniele Sinibaldi in Rieti – but not even in the municipalities where the Renzians would like to see a center-left mayor elected: there will not be in L’Aquila, Belluno, Frosinone, Lodi, Padua, Pistoia, Lucca, but not even in Parma where Iv supports the councilor of Federico Pizzarotti’s council, Michele Guerra. In other municipalities, such as Monza and Como, the Renzians present a single list with Action, plus Europe and the Socialist Party “, lists the fact, which underlines how it is present in Carrara.

