Turks are called to the polls, tomorrow, Sunday, for the municipal elections. In Istanbul, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has focused the efforts of the Justice and Development Party (AKP) in order to recover the city, in the hands of the opposition since 2019. However, the outgoing mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu, continues being very popular.

The Turkish municipal elections on Sunday, March 31 in Istanbul will be dominated by a feeling of revenge. The current mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu, of the social democratic party (CHP), is neck and neck, according to polls, with the candidate of the presidential party.

Behind these elections looms the shadow of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. “He has never digested the loss of Istanbul in 2019,” summarizes Didier Billion, an expert on Turkey and deputy director of the Institute of International Relations and Strategies (Iris).

A native of the city, the leader grew up in a working-class neighborhood of Istanbul and likes to remember it in his speeches. “It was in Istanbul where he really experienced political success, when he was elected mayor in 1994. And it was this election that allowed him to emerge,” the researcher emphasizes.

A reconquest of this megalopolis lost in 2019 by his party, the AKP, at the hands of Ekrem Imamoglu, would mark a symbolic and personal victory for the head of state.

So much so that, on the same night of his victory, in the second round of the presidential elections in May 2023, he urged his troops to march to regain the mayor's office of Istanbul.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his “straw man”

Over the past few weeks, Recep Tayyip Erdogan has made numerous statements about the elections, sent his ministers on the ground and held a large meeting in Istanbul on Sunday, March 24, to support his candidate, the former Environment Minister. Murat Kurum, a technocrat and loyal supporter, who acts as a “front man”, stealing the spotlight on stage.

“The choice of the AKP candidate is debatable,” says Didier Billion. “Murat Kurum is unknown to the general public and lacks charisma, unlike Ekrem Imamoglu.”



Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu's campaign rally in Istanbul on March 22, 2024. © AFP, Yasin Akgul

The current mayor of Istanbul is running a successful campaign and maintaining his popularity ratings despite the internal crisis that is shaking his party, the CHP, says Samim Akgönül, university professor and head of the Turkish studies department at the University of Strasbourg. “He has managed to place himself above the partisan contest.”

Another victory for the mayor would naturally make him the leader of the opposition in the 2028 presidential elections.

For Bayram Balci, CERI researcher and former director of the French Institute of Anatolian Studies in Istanbul, in an article published in the media outlet Le Figaro, it would not be impossible to see him challenge Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the polls.

Then it would be in a position to embody and crystallize all opposition to the illiberal regime of Tayyip Erdogan

However, the AKP “has chances or risks of winning, it depends on how you look at it,” says Samim Akgönül.

The Islamist party benefits from the resources made available to it by the State, particularly the media. The Turkish president has unlimited air time and the major television networks leave nothing but crumbs to the opposition.

Another advantage for his party in these elections is that it benefits from the dispersion of opposition votes. United five years ago, the opposition is now advancing disorganized, undermined by its defeat in the 2023 presidential elections.

The pro-Kurdish DEM party (formerly HDP), the third parliamentary force, will present a candidate in Istanbul, an important seat of the Kurdish community, and in all major cities in Turkey.

“It is not a foregone conclusion for the AKP,” says Didier Billion. “There is no unity on this side either. In particular, there is a small Islamist party – the New Prosperity Party [Yeniden Refah]- that is presented, that is quite virulent and that the campaign is doing quite well. He is credited with between 2 and 4% of the votes.”

The AKP may not have enough votes to win in Istanbul.

Coup with financial effect and electoral fund

Beyond the symbolism, the reason so much attention is paid to Istanbul is that the city, with sixteen million inhabitants, concentrates most of the country's wealth, and also represents an economic windfall for whichever party wins.

Didier Billion, who points out that corruption and cronyism do not spare Istanbul, adds:

This gives those who hold the mayoralty of Greater Istanbul considerable financial power, which is not always used for the benefit of citizens, but can also serve to feed the coffers of the parties, whoever they are.

Berk Esen, a political scientist at Sabanci University in Istanbul, explains to AFP that “the metropolis has enormous municipal resources, which provide services to its millions of citizens,” including eleven million voters, who will probably adjust their vote in the elections. national depending on the quality of these services.

Although it is in Istanbul where the AKP has concentrated its efforts during this campaign, They will also have to pay attention to the results in the other two main cities of the country: Ankara and Izmir.in which Recep Tayyip Erdogan's party wants to score points.

“In an authoritarian country like Turkey, it is quite strange that the three main cities of the country are in the hands of opposition parties,” analyzes Didier Billion.

A year after the earthquakes in Turkey, President Erdogan's promises collide with facts.

Bayram Balci, in Le Figaro, argues that on the contrary, an AKP victory, in these urban centers, would “consolidate Erdogan's dominance for a long time” and “deeply anchor Turkey in a conservative and nationalist line.”

In Ankara, the CHP is led by outgoing mayor Mansur Yavas, although observers of Turkish political life predict a very close race. Finally, Izmir, the country's third city, is traditionally Kemalist and administered by a CHP mayor, but the social democratic party could lose ground there.

