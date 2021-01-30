Municipal elections In their municipal election program, the Greens emphasize a low-emission lifestyle

President Ohisalo at the opening of the municipal election campaign: “No one is taking that diesel or petrol car out of the yard.”

Green wants to develop municipalities where low-emission life is effortless regardless of income level. Chairman Maria Ohisalo stressed at the opening of the party’s municipal election campaign on Saturday also the importance of adequate school resources and the prevention of mental health problems.

“We are going to the election with a bright message. We have to deal with the climate crisis, the loss of nature and the future of everyday services that are important to people in a situation where the finances of many municipalities are tight. Solutions can be found as long as we stick to our strengths, determination and ability to position ourselves, ”said Ohisalo at the Green Party Office in Helsinki.

Ohisalo stated that many lifestyle choices that slow down climate change have already become part of the everyday life of many Finns. Often these choices are easy and also financially sensible.

Party the aim is to promote a structure in municipalities where hobbies, services and jobs are easily accessible in a way that suits everyone.

“It means different modes of transport, be they cycle paths, tracks, professional transport or biogas or electric cars. And no one is taking a diesel or gas car out of the yard. The Greens also propose the renewal of commuter rail transport in urban areas. By introducing old shutdowns, one million people could be covered by train traffic, ”Ohisalo said.

At the same time, Ohisalo replied to the chairman of the basic Finns To Jussi Halla-aho, which stated last this week at the opening of his party’s campaign that ‘over-climate climate […] a threat to the well-being of Finns. It expels jobs and unreasonably miserates the average citizen. ”

“Some argue that climate action is miserable for us, but that is not the case. For example, wind power has been by far the most affordable way to generate electricity. It is essential that joint decisions make a sustainable lifestyle the easiest way to live, regardless of income, ”said Ohisalo.

Ohisalon According to the Greens, municipalities also want to take care of services, especially the situation in schools.

“Schools need to put the basics in order. Too many children are left without support and too many teachers get tired. School resources must be supported. While in good weather everyone talks about the importance of education, in tight places there are differences between parties. Without investment in education, we will have no innovation or growth, ”Ohisalo said.

Ohisalo also highlighted the increase in mental health problems, especially among young people.

“Now is the time to make value choices. Do we have the capacity to take care of services and the most vulnerable, or are we just going to cut back on the most important services of everyday life in this world? The Greens want to keep the weakest, the small and the natural side even in difficult times. ”

Ohisalo also highlighted the traditional natural values ​​of the greens, the protection of forests and species. According to Ohisalo, the corona year in particular has shown how important forests and nature are to Finns in general.

Green aims for the position of the largest party in the municipal elections and the position of mayor in Helsinki, Turku and Tampere. The party’s mayoral candidate in Helsinki is the current deputy mayor Anni Sinnemäki.

In his speech, Sinnemäki pointed out how the goals pursued by the Greens for a long time, such as the pursuit of carbon neutrality, have become the mainstream policy of all major cities.

“In the world, we are interesting to many because we are a city that knows how to combine the fight against climate change with building a humane and equal city. It is also fair that emissions are reduced ambitiously where there are plenty of opportunities and alternatives to sustainable mobility, for example, ”he said.

Also Sinnemäki emphasized the importance of the ease of climate action. Reducing emissions in Helsinki should not require heroic deeds or painful abandonment either.

According to Sinnemäki, the goal of the Greens is to stop burning coal and peat in heating other cities as well. In Helsinki, the Greens would bring forward the abandonment of carbon to the current 2029 target. As a substitute, we want to find sources of district heating that do not require any combustion.

Sinnemäki also emphasized his concern, especially for young people’s resilience over and after the corona crisis. Municipalities should take care of schoolchildren whose lives and well-being are threatened by a crisis, distance school and social isolation.