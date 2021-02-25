Municipal elections In the parties, the municipal election line remains largely unchanged – Government proposes 1.3 million additional money to hold elections in a corona-safe manner

Minister of Justice Anna-Maja Henriksson (r) will again convene party secretaries to discuss the schedule of the municipal elections. The government said on Thursday it was preparing to state exceptional circumstances.

Exceptional circumstances preparation and government new corona measures announced on Thursday at least so far do not seem to have changed the municipal election line in the parties.

Several parties reported on Thursday that the premise is still that the elections will be held on time, and the debate on the issue will continue among the parliamentary parties.

Minister of Justice Anna-Maja Henriksson (r) intends to reconvene the party secretaries to consider the situation of the municipal elections in the coming days.

“Municipal elections are decided by parliament. It is not a matter for the government, it is a matter for Parliament as a whole, ”Henriksson said at a news conference on the government’s new interest rate restrictions on Thursday morning.

Basic Finns chairman Jussi Halla-aho said on Thursday that at least his party is not going to agree to postpone the election.

“Basic Finns do not give their approval because there is no justification for it. Here, the epidemic has now been on for years. It cannot come as a surprise to the government that we have an epidemic and it cannot come as a surprise to the government that we have municipal elections, ”he said.

The HS also reached out to most party secretaries to comment on the matter.

Party Secretary of the Greens Brother Liikanen and the party secretary of the Left Alliance Mikko Koallinen said the premise is still that the elections will be held on time and the joint debate between the parties will continue.

Center Party Secretary Riikka Pirkkalainen also signaled that the center as a party is always ready for elections. The line will be defined together with the other parties.

Party Secretary of the Social Democrats Antton Rönnholm and the Coalition Party Secretary Kristiina Kokko considered that there were no new comments to date.

Party Secretary of the Christian Democrats Asmo Maanselkä said the party is still leaving the election on time. However, the ability of quarantined people to vote must be ensured.

The RKP party secretary was not reached.

Business Now Harry Harkimo wrote a message service on Twitter that the election should now be postponed.

Ministry of Justice announced on Thursday that the government is proposing an additional € 1.3 million for the safe delivery of municipal elections during a coronavirus pandemic.

“Special arrangements due to the coronavirus situation require more election officials in advance voting and voting on election day. Significant additional resources are also needed for home voting. In addition, new space solutions and the purchase of protective equipment are needed, ”Henriksson explained in the press release.

“This additional appropriation is intended to ensure that elections can be held safely, even in exceptional circumstances.”

Parliamentary parties representatives and the government discussed new corona measures at the Estate House on Thursday. The election was not on the agenda of the meeting, but many of the participants took a stand on the theme.

Chairman of the Christian Democratic Parliamentary Group Päivi Räsänen said the fate of the election now needs to be weighed.

“Certainly now we have to seriously consider this possibility of postponing the municipal elections. But this is something where the threshold needs to be very high, ”he said.

Chairman of the Coalition Party Petteri Orpo noted that the three-week tighter corona measures announced by the government on Thursday date back to the run-up to the municipal elections. During this time, the situation may improve.

“The government seems to believe it will get the virus under control. One would think that it would also help to organize municipal elections. ”

Chairman of the Basic Finns’ Parliamentary Group Ville Tavio said that if the election is postponed, the state would have to reimburse the candidates.

“I saw it on a fast schedule [vaalien siirtäminen] would sound very special in a Western democracy. At least I started thinking about whether the state would then reimburse those municipal election candidates who have already used the money and maybe put the ads in the newspaper. ”

Prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) did not wish to comment. He pointed out that the matter does not belong to the government but will be decided by parliament in discussions between the party secretaries and the Minister of Justice.