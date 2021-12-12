Genoa – “Have we done any damage?” This is the question (joking but not too much) that Claudio Burlando addresses to the provincial secretary of the Democratic Party, Simone D’Angelo, after the first part of the discussion day that yesterday brought together, for the first time live, at the Cap club in via Albertazzi, the frequenters of the chat “Vasta Liguria”, which has among the protagonists the former president of the Region.

The question alludes to doubts and suspicions that the initiative has raised in the Ligurian political world and, in particular in the center-left and in the Democratic Party, just while they are still in the midst of the debate and uncertainties to define the electoral coalition in the next administrative elections. But the presence of the Secretary Dem – “I was invited, it seemed wrong not to be there”, explains D’Angelo -, and the “no” with which he replies to Burlando’s question, mark the détente.

The Savona case

In the long day with a convivial interlude, we talk about politics first of all: that made by parties and citizens without a party, with the case of Savona, where the center-left in an extended version also to Italia Viva e Azione, has just regained the government of the city with the mayor Marco Russo. But other hot topics are also touched upon, such as that of the future of bathing concessions and beaches, after the recent ruling of the Council of State, and of the development of the port of Genoa, with the doubts that emerge, on the projects of the new dam and of relocation of coastal chemical depots to Ponte Somalia.

Marco Russo tells of his winning experience of “civic project proposed to the city and to the parties”, not without initial mistrust on the part of politics. And starting from the Savona case, “the only one where the mayoral candidate has chosen the parties”, and “from my experience”, Burlando turns to the center-left to invite “everyone not to veto at the beginning of the path to build the coalition . What matters – he underlines – is that there is a strong center of gravity and someone who is guarantor of the project ».

“If this day helps build a broad alliance for the Genoa municipal elections, I think it is very positive”, comments Pietro Salemi, municipal councilor of Italia Viva in Genoa, even though his group leader Mauro Avvenente provides that “the situation will not unlock before the election of the President of the Republic”.

But the last defeats of the center-left in the regional, the crisis of the Democratic Party, and the not always idyllic relations with the former candidate of the center-left for the presidency of the Region Ferruccio Sansa, have an echo in the debate. “From what we read, in Genoa we are retracing the path that led to Sansa’s candidacy for the regional ones: but the experience of the municipal ones in Savona was the opposite of that of the regional ones”, he warns Luca Becce, from Savona, member of the Democratic Party and president of Assiterminal, the association of terminal operators. D’Angelo tries to indicate the route: “We in Genoa change our programs and our interlocutors at every election, in this way we chase rather than be chased – he observes – I think that the Democratic Party must be clear and determined in saying what it wants and who he wants to represent to become the center of gravity of the coalition. And we must go back to being an engine of innovation, because Bucci and Toti are guarantors of conservation ».

Audience

In the room there are about seventy people, mostly followers of the chat “Vasta Liguria” which has a total of about 200 members, and some observers. In addition to the mayor of Savona and some members of his administration, there are administrators and former administrators of various souls of the Genoese and Ligurian center-left, some of them former colleagues of the Burlando council in the Region or in the Municipality, such as Renzo Guccinelli, Lorena Rambaudi, Vittorio Grattarola, and then the former regional councilors Cristina Morelli, Valter Ferrando, Tirreno Bianchi, the former president of the historic center district Otello Parodi, the former municipal councilors Roberta Morgano and Arcangelo Merella, the former manager of the Region and the Municipality Gian Poggi , the president of the Valpolcevera municipality Federico Romeo.

The future of the port

To follow the discussion on the port, the regional secretary of the CGIL Fulvia Veirana, the vice-consul of the Sole Company Luca Ledda, and Federico Martinoli, president of Oromare, a company that hires tugs. «The city of Genoa discussed the port thanks to a plate of lasagna, but the scandal was that it wasn’t discussed before», Burlando begins, alluding to his lunch with Aldo Spinelli and Giulio Schenone. «I can’t find anyone who says that the new dam project is going well – he continues – And now how is it possible to think that chemical deposits and a commercial port can coexist in Sampierdarena? And decide all this in twenty days? I gladly participate in a debate with Bucci and Signorini on the future of the port ». “The most urgent problem for the port of Genoa is that of the connections to let goods in and out”, observes Becce, and “the construction of the new dam must go hand in hand with the solution of this problem” agrees Vice-Consul Ledda.