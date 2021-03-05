Municipal elections IL: The Ministry of Justice is proposing to postpone the municipal elections to June

The party secretaries of the parliamentary parties and the Minister of Justice Anna-Maja Henriksson (r) met for several hours on Friday to discuss the election arrangements.

Parliamentary parties party secretaries and the Minister of Justice Anna-Maja Henriksson (r) met for several hours on Friday to discuss election arrangements.

The difficulty of decision-making is indicated by the fact that as of Friday, there was no confirmation as to whether the municipal elections would be held with certainty or whether the coronavirus situation could force them to move forward. The decision is likely to be postponed to Saturday.

The parties strive for unanimity in election decisions.

According to HS, the meeting has presented three options: holding the elections on time, postponing them slightly, or postponing the elections until the autumn. Evening newspaper information according to the Ministry of Justice has made a ground proposal for the elections to be held in June.

Elections are scheduled for April 18 and advance voting on April 7-13. April.

The deadline for submitting applications for municipal elections is on Tuesday, March 9, next week, by which time the parties must have candidates recruited. The nomination will be confirmed on 18 March.

As a basis the transfer would be that the daily rates of coronavirus infections may be very high in April. A recent government memorandum according to Hus hospitals alone, there would be 300-400 covid-19 patients in the wards under Easter, i.e. at the turn of March-April.

For three weeks before the election, there will be stricter restrictions until March 28. Among other things, the restaurants are completely closed. However, it is still unclear how well this will have an effect when there is a more contagious viral variant in motion.

Another threat is that the situation will worsen in some areas to such an extent that restrictions on movement will be introduced. The government has said it is preparing restrictions on movement just in case.

House votes have been one concern in holding secure elections.

Government lined up earlier this week, that efforts be made to vaccinate election officials who submit home elections for municipal elections in good time before the start of advance voting. To this end, the vaccination order issued by a Government decree will be amended.

The government has also presented An additional EUR 1.3 million safe conduct of municipal elections during a coronavirus pandemic.

One of the reasons has been that more electoral officials are needed in advance voting, on election day voting and in home voting due to the coronavirus situation. In addition, new space solutions and the purchase of protective equipment are needed.