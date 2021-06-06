Municipal elections “If a better candidate is found, then I can afford to change!” HS followed the final rounds of the election campaign in Helsinki and Jyväskylä

Both voters and candidates said they considered traditional face-to-face campaigning to be extremely important also in the election year of the exceptional year.

Municipal candidates spread to the streets of cities on Sunday to campaign in honor of the closing race. Although many eligible to vote has already had time to vote, there are still plenty of free voters on offer. HS asked Helsinki and Jyväskylä voters whether street campaigning could still influence voting decisions.

“Yes, I believe that campaigning can really make a difference,” comments from Helsinki Keijo Suttelin.

Suttelin already believes he knows who to vote for, but he is still open to talking to candidates.

“If better can be found, then I can afford to change! I appreciate the fact that it takes a little time to make a dune in front of the voters. ”

Keijo Suttelin says that he appreciates the candidates who actively do their campaign work and the good discussions.

Helsinki residents agree Kirsi Ekström. According to him, both encounters and good election advertisements can arouse the interest of the voter.

“The candidates’ grip could be even more walkable all over the city. However, we have people from Helsinki everywhere, ”says Ekström in Kamppi.

Kirsi Ekström hopes that the candidates will take a more active approach to the citizens.

Voting decision birth is the sum of many factors. With the voters interviewed by HS, the decision is particularly influenced by the candidate’s party and, in particular, the affairs of its own municipality and residential area.

“For example, how Helsinki is being developed. What will happen to Töölönlahti or Baana in the future? These things matter most, ”he says Maarit Taiha.

Prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) noted on Sunday that, for example, the public outcry in recent days may affect the election result, although it is difficult to assess in advance. Maarit Taiha disagrees.

“Yes, this election is more about municipal politics.”

Kirsi Ekström shares the same line, whose voting decision is primarily influenced by the prevention of exclusion, climate issues and the impression of the candidate’s ability.

In her selection of candidates, Maarit Taiha considers information on how to develop Helsinki important.

Your candidate the choice may not be easy, but street campaigning can also help.

“It certainly makes it easier to make your own voting decision,” he notes Saku Kaivola.

Saku Kaivola believes that the street campaign will facilitate the voting decision.

However, there are also those for whom the candidates do not seem very interesting.

“I haven’t voted yet, and I’m not going to,” he notes Markku Arvonen.

The same is nodded by the spouse Pirjo Arvonen. There are no suitable candidates in the selection list.

Pirjo and Markku Arvonen do not consider any party’s candidates to be attractive to vote for.

In Jyväskylä The final letter of the campaign was actually kicked off on Saturday when the Vaalikatu event organized by the city started on Kauppakatu.

Dozens of candidates and potential voters flock to Vaalikatu on Sunday afternoon.

The smell of sausages hovers from a few constituencies and let’s play a guitar in one tent. Candidates chatter with voters, and the atmosphere is cheerful.

Students Venla Laine, Aleksi Valtonen and Wena Ho have been touring party stalls for a long time. A few brochures of interesting candidates have been collected.

“Here we have had a good opportunity to talk to the candidates and hear more in-depth arguments from them. Then it is easier to trust that the candidate’s values ​​are in place, ”says Aleksi Valtonen.

He says he has already decided who to vote for, but Venla Laine is still wondering.

The Greens’ Päivi Korpivaara had a Mörri dog in the election riots.

“I still have to go around and think about who I choose, because I am not very familiar with municipal policy,” Laine says.

Wena Ho, who is from Hong Kong, says that she is getting acquainted with the Finnish electoral system for the first time in practice.

“Because of my background, I really know what value democracy has and how important it is to vote,” he says.

Green is currently the largest party in the student city of Jyväskylä. The election will show whether it will remain in the lead. In Jyväskylä, there is also excitement as to whether the sixth largest party, the Basic Finns, will improve their position.

At least on Sunday, there has been a loud hustle and bustle in its tent. In addition to the candidates, the chairman has arrived Jussi Halla-Aho and other party leadership.

The City of Jyväskylä has acquired tents for all those who have nominated candidates, the places of which have been drawn and the places of which are exchanged between the groups as agreed. The arrangement is praised by the parties for their fairness.

Many praise the respect of the atmosphere on Vaalikatu. Rumors have been exchanged across party lines.

Hannu Nuppola and Marja-Terttu Keskinen sat down on the bench to rest. Nuppola wants to vote on an official voting day for a person who has the right values. Marja-Terttu Keskinen is still wondering whether to vote in this election.

This year the campaign has deviated from previous years due to the pandemic, especially in Uusimaa. Election tents are public events where gathering restrictions apply. The Regional State Administrative Agency of Southern Finland has recommended that discussion and meeting events be organized, for example, via the Internet.

According to several campaigners interviewed by HS, more elections have been held on social media this year, at least in Helsinki.

“Those who are interested will come to discuss. It has been more difficult to get the interest of passers-by, ”says the Greens Nilza Mafla.

Sausages were baked in the traditional way at the Jyväskylä sdp polling station.

In Jyväskylä the calm corona situation has allowed for a fairly normal campaign. Face-to-face meetings are considered extremely important by local candidates.

“The social media conversation culture and the conversations that take place in the stall are like two different worlds. Here, people discuss respectfully, even if they disagree, ”says the SDP MP from Jämsä. Piritta Räisänen.

Electoral disruption has been a big topic of conversation this year and is familiar to candidates from each party. The Greens ’Mafla believes that both social media and face-to-face harassment may be due in part to the coronavirus.

“I have campaigned in the last three elections. There have been many more people this year who find that they may not be all right in life. ”

Coalition activist Jenni Vartiainen according to him, vandalism has also manifested itself in, among other things, broken election advertisements and banners.

“However, it has been really awesome how candidates from other parties are also hinting if they see vandalism. Let’s try to help others, because all the candidates face it. ”

