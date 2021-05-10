Municipal elections HS’s municipal election machine opens on Saturday, with candidates responding time until 12 noon tomorrow

HS’s election machine is part of Sanoma’s joint election machine project, which also involves Ilta-Sanomat, Aamulehti and Satakunnan Kansa, as well as numerous local media.

Helsinki Sanomat’s municipal election machine will open on Saturday.

It already contains the positions of more than 10,000 candidates. Candidates still have until 12 noon on Tuesday to respond.

The purpose of the election machine is to help citizens find the candidate that best suits their own views and values. In the parliamentary elections two years ago, the HS election machine was used 1.5 million times. The broadcasting machine of the Finnish Broadcasting Corporation is in the same order of magnitude.

HS’s election machine is part of Sanoma’s joint election machine project, which also involves Ilta-Sanomat, Aamulehti and Satakunnan Kansa, as well as numerous local media.

The nomination and election numbers of the candidates will be confirmed on Friday of this week.

The actual voting date for the municipal elections is 13 June. Advance voting will begin on May 26th.