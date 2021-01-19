Municipal elections HS is testing a new value issue for the election machine – answer and make an impact

Value issues have been part of HS’s election machines since 2012.

Helsingin sanomat newspaper test a new value question for the election machine. The issue of marriage and adoption rights for gay and lesbian couples has become dysfunctional, because after the change in the law, it is almost impossible for the rights to be restricted again.

Instead, a question is now being sought on the liberal-conservative axis of the value map that would measure attitudes towards sexual minorities, but would be functional and time-consuming.

HS’s value issues are based on European value and attitude surveys. The questions have been in use since 2012 on HS election machines. The questions have been prepared jointly by the Assistant Professor of Political Science at the University of Helsinki Tuomas Ylä-Anttila and the researcher Teemu Kemppainen with.

Questions measure the position of candidates on the left-right and liberal-conservative axes and can be used to make a statistically valid attitude meter.

The present test tests how the two new question options would work compared to the old questions. Readers are hoped to answer the questions as if they were answering an election machine, that is, according to their own opinions. The purpose of the test is to provide information on whether the new questions work statistically in the same way as the question now leaving.