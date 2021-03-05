Municipal elections How is the voting of quarantined people handled? Helsinki is looking for helpers for home voting, it is planned to transfer 200 from the cultural sector to “election winners”

In the spring municipal elections, more officers will be needed to receive home votes.

5.3. 15:18

Municipal elections advance voting is scheduled to begin in a month’s time, but the situation with election officials is still fully open in Helsinki.

“A couple of hundred cancellations have come,” says the secretary of the City of Helsinki’s Central Election Commission Veera Reuna.

Recruitment for election officials is still ongoing.

The City of Helsinki has also started internal measures to transfer the workforce to “election supporters”.

For example, the culture industry is looking for about 200 people to assist with home voting. Director of Human Resources of the City of Helsinki Nina Grosin according to the election day, about 350 city employees are currently being mapped to work.

Advance voting for municipal elections will be held from 7 to 13. April. Election day is April 18.

Just the number of trustees required for a home vote is currently a major question mark.

According to the instructions of the Ministry of Justice and the Department of Health and Welfare, a person in quarantine prescribed by a doctor is not allowed to enter the polling station. A person in quarantine may vote outdoors or on home voting on the actual election day.

If a person has been diagnosed with a coronary infection, the election officer cannot go to the house to vote. Infected people can only vote in institutional voting.

Typically, 40–50 officials have taken care of home voting in Helsinki, depending on the election, Reuna says. According to the Electoral Act, people can vote from home if it is unreasonably difficult to get to the polling station.

Bridge times, however, significantly more election officials need to be reserved.

It is not possible to know about the development of the epidemic, nor can the election commissions predict exactly how many officials will be needed for a home vote.

Pursuant to the Electoral Code, the intention to vote at home can be announced no later than 4 pm on the day before the advance voting.

“This is to prepare and recruit deputies for the home vote,” Reuna explains.

Previously this week was reported by the government the decision to vaccinate election officials receiving domestic votes in good time before the advance vote.

According to Edge, however, the vaccination has not received any official information from the Central Election Commission.

In general, according to Reuna, the protection instructions for officials who go to voters’ homes have been quite general.

“The practical implementation is pretty much the responsibility of the municipalities. That’s the challenge. ”

In particular, the practical arrangements for transporting, putting on and destroying protective equipment remain to be instructed by the municipalities themselves, Reuna lists.

Ministry of Justice and THL’s instructions instruct the trustees, for example, to wear a mask and visor in a voting situation and to think in advance where the protective equipment will be worn and removed.

Plenty of time should also be set aside.

According to the guidelines, a voter must notify the Electoral Commission in advance if he or she is assigned to quarantine or isolation.

“We need to be able to inform officers so they can put on really strong protective gear. According to the guidelines, the flow of information is the responsibility of the voter, ”says Reuna.