Municipal elections Helsinki’s mayoral candidates will compete in the HS exam on Thursday – Live broadcast starts at 7.30 pm

Juhana Vartiainen of the Coalition Party, Anni Sinnemäki of the Greens, Nasima Razmyar of the SDP, Paavo Arhinmäki of the Left Alliance and Jussi Halla-aho of the Basic Finns will arrive at the HS mayor’s exam.

Who will lead Helsinki for the next four years? It is an issue that can be pointed out in just over a week on municipal election day.

The next mayor of Helsinki will not be elected to the council until after the municipal elections, but the candidate of the largest group in the election will almost certainly get a seat.

On Thursday, the mayoral candidates of the largest groups will gather for a rigorous debate at Sanomatalo Mediator, where HS’s mayoral exam will be held. Arriving at the scene of the Coalition Juhana Vartiainen, green Anni Sinnemäki, Sdp: n Nasima Razmyar, the Left Alliance Paavo Arhinmäki and basic Finns Jussi Halla-aho. The exam starts at 7.30pm and lasts about an hour and a half.

The event will be hosted by HS’s city journalist Noona Bäckgren and a policy journalist Marko Junkkari. The exam will be sent live on the HS website and in the application. This time, the public will not be admitted to the scene due to recommendations related to interest rate restrictions.

HS: n election news is accelerating further as election campaigns turn to completion. In addition to the news and mayoral exam, HS will hold a Virtual Electoral Market on Sunday, June 6, and a nationwide presidential exam on June 9.

Due to the coronavirus epidemic, candidates have not been able to conduct their election work without restriction. HS Democracy Event The Virtual Electoral Market connects candidates from the Helsinki metropolitan area with voters.

At the center of the event is an entertaining rhetorical exam, in which 16 municipal candidates in the Helsinki metropolitan area take each other apart. Readers will also have access to the parties ’own“ virtual election tents ”. The event can be followed from 3 pm on the HS website and application.

Municipal elections will be held on Sunday, June 13th. All HS municipal election cases are available at HS.fi/election.

The HS voting machine has been opened at vaalikone.fi. The election machine contains the views of more than 16,000 candidates on both current policy issues and complex value choices. There are more than 30,000 candidates in the municipal elections. The purpose of the election machine is to help voters find the most suitable candidate for themselves.

The election report summarizes the most interesting topics of discussion

Started on Tuesday Election report is a frequently updated news blog that brings together the most interesting municipal election phenomena and topics of the day.

The election report will be made by HS city journalist Noona Bäckgren and a political journalist Elina Kervinen. Bäckgren and Kervinen follow the most important events of the election from morning to night.

The election report will not be silenced until the results have been chewed after the election.

Bäckgren and Kervinen want readers to give tips on interesting phenomena and topics. They can be sent by e-mail to noona.backgren@hs.fi and elina.kervinen@hs.fi.

HS podcasts follow the election sky

The election is also featured on the HS Vision Visio podcast and the News Report podcast.

Journalist for HS’s economics and politics in the Elio podcast election series Emil Elo explores the values ​​and power of society with municipal decision-makers from different parties. Elo plays a strategy game with politicians and seeks an answer to the question of an ideal society.

In the news report podcast, editors Marko Junkkari and Maria Manner go through the main topics of election week during the election.

The election studio shows the crucial moments of the election and visits where it takes place

On June 13, it will happen. New councils are elected to Finnish municipalities.

The HS election studio monitors the progress of the vote count with the sharpest commentators. The live broadcast will feature interviews by Juhana Vartiainen (Kok) and Anni Sinnemäki (Greens), who are in fierce competition for the position of mayor of Helsinki, immediately after the announcements.

The party chairmen will also be interviewed immediately afterwards. If the corona situation allows for the safe organization of election observers, the HS will be present in moments of both joy and sorrow.