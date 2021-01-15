Municipal elections Helsinki’s Coalition politicians have the most support for Kirsi Piha’s candidacy for mayor – Strong differences of opinion within the party: “The Coalition is divided at the moment”

HS’s extensive round of calls shows that not even many delegates yet know who they support as the party’s mayoral candidate in Helsinki. Kirsi Piha, who is considering the candidacy, currently enjoys the greatest support among the Coalition Party’s influencers.

Communications entrepreneur and a former Member of Parliament Kirsi Piha seems to receive the most support from the Coalition Party’s Helsinki council group as the party’s mayoral candidate.

However, based on the HS call round, a large proportion of delegates have not yet decided on their favorite or want to share it. There are a total of 24 delegates, and HS reached all but two of them.

The mayoral candidacy has so far been publicly said to be considered by the Yard and the MP Wille Rydman. Congressman Juhana Vartiainen tells HS that he, too, is considering a candidacy, “if asked”.

The delegates evaluated the potential candidates from among the names that have emerged so far.

According to HS, the Coalition Party will elect its candidate no later than the first weeks of February.

Pihan the support is not overwhelming on the basis of HS’s round of calling, but at least at this point there are more delegates behind him than Rydman. Strongly behind the courtyard were five delegates, and in addition, two commissioners expressed that they would consider him a clearly preferred candidate if a choice were made between Rydman and the courtyard.

Rydman was clearly supported by two candidates. One said he would support this if the options were Yard and Rydman.

Openly, Pihaa says that he supports the deputy mayor Pia Pakarinen.

“Kirsi Piha is a hugely good candidate. I look forward to running for office, ”Pakarinen says.

Piha is currently working for the Ellun kanat communication agency, which he founded. He served as a Member of Parliament in 1994–1996 and 1999–2003, as a Member of the European Parliament in 1996–1999 and as a City Councilor in Helsinki in 1992–1996. His strengths include at least extensive contacts and work history in a number of different roles.

“The yard knows Helsinki. He is an approachable, very social person. He knows the whole political ecosystem because he has been a Member of Parliament and a MEP, ”explains a long-standing Coalitionist.

“When Kirsi’s name is mentioned, we have been not only delighted, but even enthusiastic.”

On the other hand The yard has long been out of daily politics, and this is also reflected in the uncertainty of the delegates. Many say they don’t know the Yard at all.

“I might be interested to hear a little more about his thoughts. It’s quite a different matter to run a communications agency for less than 100 people than a city, ”one commissioner says.

“He’s had a pretty successful career done outside of politics, but I was wondering how he would handle the mayoralism. It would be good to have experience in municipal policy, not to come from a vertical forest, ”another commissioner puts his thoughts into words.

Rydmania in favor of the Commissioners, this has expertise in economic and security matters. Many also emphasize that, unlike the Yard, Rydman is personally familiar, and his practices are therefore easier to judge. Rydman is currently sitting on the council.

“Wille is well acquainted with things and is very close to municipal politics, he understands the everyday life of the people of Helsinki, he can get acquainted with things, and he has a good outlet,” explains one of Rydman’s supporters.

Rydman and Yard are different in their political views. Some of the commissioners see them as representing even the extremes within the Coalition Party.

Rydman is known as representing the most conservative side of the Coalition. Rydman, for example demanded last spring in an HS interviewthat the Coalition Party should “correct its gap with the basic Finns” and open up the possibility of government co-operation in the future. According to Rydman, a common ground with basic Finns could be found, for example, in labor market reforms and in immigration and criminal policy.

Kirsi Piha, on the other hand, is positioned on the more liberal side within the Coalition Party. Among other things, he stressed In an interview with HS in Novemberthat multiculturalism is important to Helsinki.

In Helsinki the coalition’s worst rival is the greens, which is currently the city’s second-largest party. The future mayor is most likely from either party.

HS said on Thursday the Coalition Party’s internal voter survey, according to which the party has more opportunities nationwide to get mobile voters from basic Finns than from the Greens. According to HS data, the Coalition leadership has decided, on the basis of the results, to clarify the party’s “basic bourgeois” or rather value-conservative economic rightist message.

However, according to an internal study, the situation in Helsinki is different from in the rest of the country. In Helsinki, the Greens also have a “significant interface” with the Coalition Party. According to the study, the Coalition Party’s opportunity to get voters from other parties is fairly evenly divided between the Greens and basic Finns in Helsinki, although the balance in Helsinki is also slightly tilted towards basic Finns.

Yard neither Rydman nor Rydman has yet confirmed to HS that he will run for office. According to Rydman, the matter will become clear to him “in the near future”.

“There’s a lot of interest, and the matter is under serious consideration,” Rydman commented.

Thus, no Coalition Party has yet officially registered for the competition, and according to HS, there are still other names in the search. Some of the commissioners do not want to speculate on the names of Rydman and Piha alone and say they hope that the mayoral candidacy would be considered by others in addition to them.

Of other names, especially MP Sari Sarkomaa stands out among the delegates. Two delegates said they hoped Sarkomaa would join the race. His strengths are seen in his experience of sote issues and settling in the Coalition somewhere between the yard and Rydman.

“The Coalition Party is divided at the moment. There is a teal trend and a national conservative trend. It would be important for the mayoral candidate to be able to combine these two factions, at least in such a way that he would not go too far in either direction, but would be able to vote widely, ”says one commissioner in favor of Sarkomaa.

Sarcoma does not take a position on HS’s possible candidacy for mayor. However, he says he has seriously considered running for municipal elections. Sarkoma will not sit on the council this season.

“I have not yet made a final decision, but there is a strong will here,” says Sarkomaa.

Other names were mentioned by Deputy Mayor Pia Pakarinen and the Chairman of the Council Group Daniel Sazonov. Pakarinen has said that he is not interested in the mayoral candidacy. Sazonov has not commented on this.

Technically, the mayoral candidate is elected by the Helsinki District District Assembly, to which the district board nominates the candidate. Meeting representatives elected by local associations are entitled to vote at the district meeting.

HS reached most of the district board members. They did not comment on the choice at this stage.