Municipal elections Helsinki, which was in a “difficult economic situation”, made a profit of almost EUR 500 million – this is how politicians would spend money

HS asked the four largest parties in the Helsinki City Council what they think about the city’s € 500 million profit last year and its relationship to budget cuts.

Helsinki of the major parties, the Greens, the SDP and the Left Alliance are of the opinion that the city’s € 500 million profit last year should be channeled, for example, to the education and training sector, which was subject to cuts in the budget negotiations.

On Tuesday, the Education and Training Committee unanimously approved a proposal to support this. The final decision is made by the council.

HS asked the four largest groups in the city council what the parties think about the city making a surplus of hundreds of millions of euros last year while cutting cuts in education.

Mayor Jan Vapaavuori In the (Kok) view, the budget should not be reopened even in a changed situation.

HS also asked why Helsinki needs a large surplus from year to year.

Education and cuts in the education sector were decided as part of this year’s budget. The city council approved the budget late last year.

The budget was not adopted unanimously, but the Left Alliance and the Basic Finns, for example, were left out of the budget agreement. Even whether the budget was revitalizing or cutting, there was disagreement.

The largest parties emphasized that money was distributed to the industry even in an uncertain corona situation, more than the mayor’s proposal and, for example, more than in the previous year. The Left Alliance, on the other hand, pointed out that the cuts required are still substantial due to increased costs.

According to the industry’s own invoices, more than EUR 20 million would have been needed to run the business. Due to the lack of money, it has been decided to increase the group sizes of primary schools, for example. Other surgeries include reductions in hours, distribution and club hours, and concurrent teaching. In addition, the Helsinki supplement supporting home care was removed for those over 1 year of age.

Jan Vapaavuori (kok): “Money is not put on a sock”

“The city has to make an accounting surplus. It is good to understand that the EUR 500 million has not been put on the sock, but is being used for investment. This year, the largest investments are, for example, Raide-Joker’s infrastructure, the pre-construction of Kalasatama and Kruunuvuorenranta, and the new buildings of Helsinki Language High School and Vuosaari High School. And when invested, it will continue to generate costs. ”

Jan Vapaavuori.­

“500 million was a surprise, but it came largely from state crowned and land sales revenue. The city needs to make a profit all the time in order to sustain growth. This is especially important now that social reform is eating up Helsinki’s economic base. ”

“This year’s budget is € 167 million higher than last year’s budget. Of course, it is also true that the city has grown and the cost level has risen, which eats up some of the money. And when it comes to a big city, despite the increase in money, there are individual industries for which savings have been sought. ”

“Even though it is an election year, I do not think that there should be any exceptions to the jointly approved budget after its adoption. I think this is the only right starting point. ”

Reetta Vanhanen (green): “Failure to anticipate the budget”

“It’s a good thing, of course, that the city’s economy is on a solid footing. Last year, when this year’s budget was drawn up, we were in a completely different situation. At that time, it was estimated that the economic situation would deteriorate significantly due to the interest rate. Based on this assumption, the budget was made. Still, anticipation should have been better. It failed. ”

Reetta Vanhanen.­

“Now that the corona pandemic is prolonging, the effects on children and young people in particular are significant. The Greens have proposed the right to overrun the budget, which was already agreed in the budget negotiations. This is supported in particular by the alarming drop-out rates for vocational schools, the congestion of pupil and student care and the fact that the city’s economy is on a better footing than expected. More money is needed for education and training and mental health services. ”

Eveliina Heinäluoma (sd): “A good result came as a big surprise”

“The result of almost 500 million euros came as a big surprise. When we drafted the budget last autumn, the picture was very different. At the time, it was estimated that the cost of the corona would rise to as much as € 700 million last year and this year. In contrast, this surplus of EUR 500 million is the exact opposite. “

Eveliina Heinäluoma.­

“This year’s budget base should now be recast, in particular education and training in the industry, as well as social and health Party. The assessment must be based on a real situation. We need to look at whether there is a need for additional resources in the industries that could be financed by last year’s surplus. “

“We in the demars believe that the surplus should be directed to services: education, early childhood education, war and the elderly. The city’s mission is to provide quality services and not a surplus. ”

“The contribution of city employees in the management of the corona must also be taken into account. Not all city employees received performance bonuses from last year. After all, it is quite contradictory when there is such a surplus and the oppression caused by the corona. ”

Veronika Honkasalo (left): “Educational cuts must be canceled”

“The Left Alliance could not approve this year’s budget because it included more than € 20 million in training cuts. The money in the budget does not cover population growth and rising prices. In Corona, it is completely irresponsible for a rich city to save on education. In the original mayoral budget proposal, the cuts were even half as large and were tabled in budget negotiations. However, not enough. ”

“Training cuts must be canceled. We are going to propose to the city government the granting of a right of way to overcome the difficult situation of schools as soon as possible. Nor is the cut in the Helsinki supplement in any way sensible at a time when the budget for early childhood education is not growing in the same proportion. ”

“Helsinki has long been in the line of making a surplus of hundreds of millions of euros, while, for example, substance abuse and mental health services and child protection are completely under-resourced. It has been known for a very long time that the number of clients in child protection is too large in relation to employee resources. In addition, psychiatric referrals from children and young people are on the rise, and there is a particular need for longer-term care. ”