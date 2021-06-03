Municipal elections Helsinki is starting to distribute free menstrual pads in schools, the topic heated the council: “Probably there are old t-shirts at home that can be used to make sanitary napkins”

Free menstrual pads will be distributed in primary education, high school and secondary schools.

Helsinki starts distributing free menstrual pads.

The matter was decided at a meeting of the city council on Wednesday, when the council discussed an initiative on the subject.

Green City Councilors Amanda Pasasen, Fatim Diarran and Alviina Alametsän the initiative justified the allocation of menstrual pads on the grounds that low-income people can spend a significant part of their livelihood on menstrual pads, as sanitary napkins and tampons can become very expensive.

Some young people may not receive money from their parents for shelter, the initiative recalled.

There was a very heated debate on the subject, during which 37 speeches were made.

Initiative was opposed, among other things, because it was seen as the wrong way to address the problems of the poor.

From an administrative point of view, an increase in income support, for example, was proposed as a better way to make life easier for low-income young people.

Other negative views were heard. Councilor Arja Karhuvaara (kok) wondered how such a topic would even be discussed in the city council.

“Now that there is green thinking anyway, we start teaching health knowledge classes how to make health bandages themselves. You can probably find old t-shirts at home, which can be used to make sanitary napkins if necessary, ”Karhuvaara suggested.

Menstrual pads sharing was also opposed on the grounds of equality. Basic Finnish City Councilor Nuutti Hyttinen also suggested distributing razors to the poor “in the name of equality”.

“It’s sad to see that we still have fun at the expense of girls and women, and we’ve gotten used to it. But it is unfortunate that it continues in the city council as well, ”the feminist party replied to Hyttinen Katju Aro.

The matter also divided city councilors according to gender. There were only 10 women who opposed the initiative.