Municipal elections Helsingin Sanomat’s election machine opens – this is how the parties answer the election machine’s questions about the municipality’s services

The parties are most divided on the issues of free prevention for young people and the reduction of health care customer fees.

Should all municipalities to provide free contraception to their young residents under the age of 25? This issue strongly divides the parties of municipal candidates in the opening today In the election machine of Helsingin Sanomat, which was answered by 16,000 candidates.

There are a total of 35,627 municipal candidates.

Municipal election day is Sunday, June 13th. Advance voting will begin on May 26 and run until June 8.

This story tells how party candidates have responded to the election machine’s nationwide questions about municipal services.

1. Free prevention

Free prevention for young people is a matter for the municipality to decide, which also seems to be partly a matter of value. Of the parliamentary parties, the candidates of the Left Alliance and the Greens support the idea the most, and at the other extreme are the Basic Finns and the Christian Democrats.

At present, the situation in municipalities is not equal for young people, as practices vary widely. About ninety municipalities already offer free contraception, but age limits and the range of contraceptives available vary.

For example, Helsinki offers free contraception to Helsinki residents under the age of 25 and to students at Helsinki educational institutions. In Tampere, the age limit is 22 years, but even older people can receive free contraception for six months under certain conditions. In some municipalities, the supply only covers the first hormone coil or half-year birth control pills.

The current government promised in the government program to conduct a nationwide experiment on free contraception for those under 25, but no progress has been made. The National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) has recommended that municipalities provide prevention to young people to reduce abortions, among other things.

In the answers of the election machine, the chairman of the Left Alliance Li Andersson advocates free contraception and says it is an investment in young people’s sexual health and will also reduce abortion. Chairman of the Christian Democrats Sari Essayah instead, it raises the age limit: for him, it does not take into account people’s different life situations.

“Many people over the age of 20 may already be family and working,” Essayah says.

2. Customer fees in healthcare

Another issue that clearly divides the parties concerns customer fees for public health services. The Left Alliance is most in favor of lowering them.

The Coalition Party candidates are least interested in reducing customer fees.

“It makes sense for the user of the services to pay a small deductible themselves. Under certain conditions, it must be possible to continue to be exempted from payments, ”commented the Coalition Party chairman Petteri Orpo in their election machine response. According to Orpo, the Coalition Party has proposed that municipalities be allocated funding to eliminate children’s customer fees.

The current government is lowering customer fees reform, which will take effect in early July this year. Its general line is to expand free of charge and make payments more reasonable. For example, no more client fees can be charged for caregivers.

3. Municipal taxation

The Coalition Party, the Basic Finns and the Movement are now close to each other when the election machine asked about the municipal tax. Candidates from these parties are most in favor of the idea that the tax rate must remain the same despite spending pressures.

Business Nytin Harry Harkimon According to him, the municipal tax should be reduced, especially in Helsinki, because it could be afforded and because it would compensate the residents for the high housing costs.

Left-wing Alliance candidates are eager to seize municipal taxes because of spending pressures. The party says in its municipal economy programthat good services are more important to it than tax competition, and raising a municipal tax can often be a more sensible option in the long run than cuts.

The Coalition Party in turn says in his program its goal is that the municipal tax will not be raised in Finnish municipalities during the next council term.

“The number one means of economic adjustment must not be to go with the wallets of local residents,” the program says.

There is a great deal of dispersion in the level of the municipal tax within the country. Taxpayers of the Central Association of Municipal Tax Comparison according to the taxes and other parafiscal charges paid annually by a middle-income couple can vary by thousands of euros depending on the place of residence.

4. Private cars or public transport?

Basic Finnish candidates consider it more important to take care of the municipality’s conditions for private motoring than public transport.

The center and the Coalition are tilted in the same direction. It should come as no surprise that there are greens on the other side that would not put motoring ahead of public transport.

The Prime Minister’s Party SDP is in this middle ground. It is a bit more enthusiastic about motoring than the Greens and the Left Alliance, but is not on the same front as the right-wing parties.

Chairman of the SDP Sanna Marin is more on the public transport side of the electoral machine than its party average.

“In the development of transport and mobility, special emphasis must be placed on public transport, cycling and walking. Residential areas must be designed so that everyday services, hobbies and jobs are accessible by means of public and light transport, ”says Marin. According to him, public transport should also be provided outside the cities and in sparsely populated areas.

Sdp has traumas from motoring-related policies. In the last parliamentary election, rivals tore the joy of the party climate program, which talked about the goal of establishing a timetable for banning new internal combustion cars.

The SDP-led government does not envisage such a timetable, but on the contrary opposes the ban on internal combustion cars imposed by the Netherlands and Denmark in the EU, the Minister of Transport and Communications said. Timo Harakka in an interview with HS in the spring. The reason is biofuels, in the development and production of which Finnish companies are strong.

5. The fate of the school network

Basic Finns and the Left Alliance find each other on the issue of the municipal school network. Their candidates are most in favor of the idea that the municipal school network should not be affected despite the cost.

Based on the responses, parliamentary parties across the board are quite reluctant to interfere in the school network. Despite reluctance, such arrangements are in place in many municipalities with declining child numbers.

Based on Statistics Finland’s population forecast, the National Board of Education has estimated that if the contraction of the school network continues as sharply as before, the number of schools is declining almost half of the current level by 2040.

Municipalities will also have to consider co-operation with other municipalities in the forthcoming council term in order to ensure children’s right to basic education.

6. Childcare support

Christian Democrats candidates are most keen in favor of municipalities financially supporting the care of children at home. The center and the Basic Finns also support the idea. This cannot be taken as a surprise, as the same parties are also most in favor of home care support.

Rpp and the Greens are the least likely to see money increases in children’s home care.

“Early childhood education is at a high level in Finland, and it guarantees an equal start in life for all children. Municipalities’ ability to provide financial support to families varies. It is also important that financial support does not negatively affect the female employment rate, ”says the President of the RKP. Anna-Maja Henriksson in their election machine response.

However, Henriksson hopes that families will be given different opportunities to care for the child at home.

The municipality can pay a municipal supplement at home to the caregiver. According to the most recent survey conducted by the Association of Finnish Local and Regional Authorities in 2020, about 20 per cent of municipalities paid a municipal supplement to home care support, which averaged 171 euros per child.

In municipalities, it is more common to pay a private care allowance, which allows the family to hire a carer at home or use private early childhood education services.

The situation in the municipalities lives on every year. For example Helsinki removes the municipal supplement for home care support that is, the so-called Helsinki supplement for one-year-olds at the beginning of June this year. The Coalition Party, the Greens, the SDP and the Rkp supported this, while the Left Alliance, the Center Party and the Basic Finns opposed, along with smaller groups.

The cut was justified by the need for savings but also by the fact that inequality is reduced when children are in quality early childhood education.

7. Traditional classes or open spaces?

In the election machine, the candidates were also asked about their attitude to the new architecture of the schools.

New school buildings favor “open learning environments” where learning no longer takes place on a desk but on a phenomenon-based basis. Instead of traditional classrooms, schools have large common areas and small group rooms. HS has told about Jätkäsaari Primary School, for example in this writing.

Controversy has arisen over, among other things, whether open spaces are suitable for all children or whether the result is noise and restlessness.

Basic Finns have the most doubts about new school planning, the least Greens.

8. Parking spaces in new locations

Exactly the same division is also evident when candidates are asked to comment on whether the municipality should end the requirements for parking spaces in connection with new housing. According to the Greens, basic Finns should not stop. The basic Finns are close to the center, the Coalition Party, the Christian Democrats and the Movement Now.

The construction of parking spaces will raise the price of new housing.

“It’s not right that even car-free residents have to pay for the cost of driving. In areas of comprehensive public transport, parking standards setting a minimum amount of parking should be abandoned and market-based parking should be introduced, ”says the Green President. Maria Ohisalo in the election machine.

In Helsinki, for example, the city has set a minimum number of parking spaces for new residential buildings, but now in three new residential areas trying out a model, where developers are allowed to decide how many parking spaces will be built in connection with the houses.

9. Support for culture

The Greens, the Left Alliance and the SDP are the most positive of the parties for the idea that municipalities should support the city theater and orchestra because of the city’s attractiveness.

Basic Finns are not so enthusiastic about this.

According to the Association of Finnish Local and Regional Authorities, there are a total of 57 professional theaters under the Theater and Orchestra Act, of which 8 are full municipal. Of the 28 orchestras that receive state contributions, 16 are municipal. The Korona era has also revolutionized municipal cultural services, as it has not been possible to organize performances or receive ticket revenue.

10. Climate impacts of procurement

In the election machine candidates were also asked to comment on whether climate criteria should be taken into account in municipal procurement. Most parties welcome this, led by the Greens, the Left Alliance and the Rkp.

Municipalities make more than € 20 billion a year in public procurement, but so far climate change is still being learned. Many municipalities lack expertise, even if they have enthusiasm.

For example Helsinki has wanted to reduce the climate impact of meat and dairy procurement through environmental criteria. In the residential area of ​​Kuninkaantammi Housing production in the city of Helsinki examined in one of its sites how to reduce the building’s carbon footprint through procurement.

In the election machine Candidates will also take a position on whether zoning decisions should give priority to housing construction if there is a conflict between housing and local residents’ access to nearby nature.

In addition, it was asked whether the focus on care for the elderly should be shifted to home care, whether the municipality should take measures to prevent residential segregation, whether all residents should take the coronavirus vaccine as soon as possible and whether funding for local libraries should be maintained.

The election machine for Helsingin Sanomat can be found at vaalikone.fi.