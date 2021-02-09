Municipal elections Hanna Gullichsen and Eino Nurmisto have a thousand-headed audience, and that is why they are candidates for party parties.

The ready-made large audiences of sows may be trump cards in the network-focused municipal elections due to the coronavirus epidemic.

For parties Eino Nurmiston such municipal election candidates are gold pieces.

Someperson, author and illustrator Nurmisto has almost 9,000 followers ready on Instagram. It is difficult for such a large audience to reach one candidate on municipal policy issues.

29-year-old Nurmisto has been writing a blog for about ten years The gay boy of this village. In his blog, he discusses society, phenomena and culture. In 2019, Nurmisto’s book was published Gay Boy’s Guide.

Now Nurmisto is the candidate for the Greens’ municipal elections in Helsinki.

“The Greens got a pretty weighty inquiry as to whether I would run. Over the last ten years, surveys have come from various parties. ”

In the past, however, Nurmisto has wanted to keep himself separate from party politics in order to be able to represent himself more liberally.

Now, however, the moment was right. The whole world is in a state of fermentation due to the coronavirus epidemic, and Nurmisto says that he has longed for a new direction in his own life.

“It feels like I’m twisting about the same things online with people anyway, and those things are really important to me. I feel that I could refine the discussions into more concrete ones. ”

Nurmiston Followers on social media are mainly 25-40 years old.

He has tried to be somewhat cautious about his large followers and reminded the party that this does not mean that more than 8,000 votes will automatically come from Nurmist.

“While I have a supportive, positive, and probably voting group, nothing is self-evident.”

However, Nurmist has been told by the party that his some audience was not the only reason he was wanted for the candidacy.

“I am perceived as a person who has something to say, and that to be said comes in the right form.”

Nurmisto says the Greens were not the only party he could have imagined joining. For Nurmist, it was one of the good ones with basic values ​​that fit his own views, such as equality, equal opportunities for all, and the problems caused by income disparities.

Nurmisto says that he has talked a lot with his followers about inequality, for example.

“I look at the world and everyday things critically from my nature, and looking at the problem areas seems to be at my core.”

The Greens party secretary Brother Liikanen says that Finnish influencers are attracted to the candidate like others: they approach and ask if they are interested in joining.

From the perspective of candidate acquisition, the Finnish influencer is one professional group among others, Liikanen says.

“Of course, they already have more visibility, which is why we are actively asking them to participate as well. The most important thing, of course, is that values ​​and goals meet. ”

According to Liikanen, due to the coronavirus epidemic, it may well be that those candidates who already have an audience on social media are doing well in the spring elections.

“If the election moves further from the streets to the web, that could happen. But it is ultimately up to the citizens to decide. ”

Hanna Gullichsen is a municipal candidate in the Coalition Party in Helsinki.­

Cook and food writer Hanna Gullichsenia, 41, the parties have never approached.

Gullichsen from Helsinki decided to run for the nomination himself. He says he read through the parties ’election programs and ended up in the Coalition as an entrepreneur.

“I feel like now is the right time for this. It is my turn to help Helsinki, which over the years has helped achieve my own dreams. ”

Gullichsen’s great popularity began more than a decade ago avocado paste recipe. Now his life, thoughts and cooking are followed by more than 36,000 people on Instagram.

The majority of followers are between 35 and 44 years old.

Gullichsen himself does not see his large number of followers directly as votes. Two-thirds of his followers when living outside of Helsinki.

“Of course, such a benefit is that the message of me and the party goes through Finland.”

Chef and food writer Hanna Gullichsen is followed by more than 36,000 people on Instagram.­

Gullichsen assures that his social media channels will not become more political than they have been until now.

“I have been in discussion with the same themes followers for many years, and I appreciate them very much. The best thing about this is that I can start a real-time dialogue with thousands of people and ask them, for example, what worries them. ”

Gullichsen lists the most important themes for himself as urban service, entrepreneurship and families with children.

He would like to challenge people to think of municipal elections as the most interesting elections because they relate most to each of us as an individual.

“My biggest task this election spring is to arouse interest in the municipal elections. Things that fox or bring joy in everyday life are often municipal policy. ”

Somebody municipal election candidates are a dissertation researcher Hanna Reinikainen considers it an interesting development which he himself has expected to be highlighted for several years.

Reinikainen’s work at the Jyväskylä School of Economics focuses on Finnish influencers and influencer marketing.

Reinikainen follows with interest, for example, whether the candidacy changes the discussion and interaction of the Finnish influencer with the followers.

“It’s interesting how Followers experience a transition if a person has become familiar with a very different kind of content and makes a transition to politics. On the other hand, many influencers have made it clear in the past which direction they are politically inclined. ”

During the past corona year, many Finnish influencers have held live broadcasts on Instagram, for example, where they have gathered with their followers to cook or read a book together, Reinikainen says.

It will help as the election ceremonies are likely to go even more online this year.

“They already have experience of how to organize events online, bring people together and how to interact with them, for example during live broadcasts. This is completely new to some of the candidates. ”

“ “Somebody’s people know they have influence.”

Enlarge the number of followers can also be useful as a candidate in the sense that influencers can naturally and easily ask their audience about themes that should be featured in council work. In this way, the influencer can have an open feedback channel towards the residents, Reinikainen says.

On the other hand, for a person who has been following an influencer for years in Some, he may even feel “old familiar”. Then the threshold to approach your municipality for grievance may be lower.

Soma influencers know that they have influence, Reinikainen reminds.

“Whether they see going into politics as the right way to influence, or whether they do advocacy and activism on their own platform, is related to the bigger question of how people see things being influenced.”

Last in the autumn rose the debate in the metropolitan area trade cooperation between city councilors in social media.

Commercial collaboration is one form of marketing in which a company or other entity subscribes to updates or other content from a social media influencer for a fee. Compensation can be products, services or money.

For Finnish influencers, commercial cooperation is an integral part of their work.

“It will be interesting to see how potentially selected Finnish influencers will combine these with their positions of trust and their own work in the future.”

Maura Häkki from Joensuu decided to join the municipal elections at the encouragement of her friend.­

Are they realized thousands of Followers as votes, it remains to be seen.

21-year-old living in Joensuu Maura Häkki says many have commented on his videos in Tiktok so that they would vote for him if they just lived in Joensuu.

“I don’t know if I can reach a lot of the guys living in Joensuu through Tiktok.”

The cage is known from Tiktok by the nickname “Karelian type”. The videos in the cage are actively watched by more than 7,000 people, in addition to which they can hit any Tiktok user page.

The nickname Häkki has got because he talks a lot about his Karelian in his videos. His goal is for young people to know more about Karelianism and for prejudices to be dispelled.

Häkki decided to leave for the municipal elections with the encouragement of his friend.

“Finland is in dire need of young decision-makers, and I thought I would set an example.”

Maura Häkki from Joensuu is the leftest candidate of the Left Alliance in the spring municipal elections.­

Cage is the youngest candidate of the Left Alliance in Joensuu. Young people are also his followers, who are mainly between 18 and 20 years old.

He feels that young people are definitely his target group as well. Häkki, who reads the basics of social policy at the Open University, hopes to be able to influence, among other things, the rights of minorities and the well-being, education and mental health services of young people.

“Especially in Korona time, some is the most effective means of influence. The younger generation is the Finnish generation, and they are best reached from there. ”