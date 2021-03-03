Municipal elections Government agrees to vaccinate about 2,000 election officials – The decision to hold the election is still “very difficult,” says Justice Minister Henriksson

The government plans to raise electoral officials who submit home votes in the order of vaccines. According to Anna-Maja Henriksson, the Ministry of Justice did not see any conditions for vaccinating all election officials, and the government ended up supporting the ministry’s position.

Government unanimously outlined vaccinating election officials in its Wednesday talks, the justice minister said Anna-Maja Henriksson (r).

The government agreed that the election officials who will hold the home vote in the April municipal elections may be raised in the order of vaccines. The aim is to make sure they get the vaccine well in advance of the advance voting.

Thus, the policy does not apply to all election officials. The number of election officials receiving home votes is estimated at about 2,000. In Henriksson’s opinion, the number is reasonable compared to the fact that about 100,000 people are now vaccinated every week in Finland.

Advance voting will take place from 7 to 13 April. Election day is 18.4.

Government the order of vaccines issued by a Government decree is to be changed.

“I think this is a good decision. The official assessment of the Ministry of Justice was that this change is legally justified, ”says Henriksson.

In its explanatory memorandum, the Ministry of Justice considers that different arrangements can be made at the polling stations and the actual polling stations to ensure that close contacts do not occur.

“There are grounds for a different conclusion in the case of home voting for those quarantined under the Communicable Diseases Act. It must be borne in mind that this involves dealing with people who have been exposed to Covid-19 infection, ”the memorandum says.

The government also recalled that election officials belonging to at-risk groups over the age of 70 should be able to vaccinate in accordance with the vaccination schedule in a timely manner.

Henriksson according to the government in its negotiations discussed the vaccination of all election officials, but ended up supporting the view of the Ministry of Justice.

“The view of the Ministry of Justice official was that vaccinating all election officials would be difficult from the point of view of equality regulation.”

Home voting The aim of vaccinating journalists is to improve the conditions for a successful election. According to Henriksson, a final decision has still not been made.

“We did one way or another, the decision is very difficult.”

The Minister of Justice has convened the party secretaries again on Friday. Then the risks associated with the organization of the elections will have to be examined once again.

“It’s quite tricky to predict where we’ll be in three weeks. The government’s goal is to reduce the number of cases, so if we need even more drastic restrictive measures, then there are challenges here. ”

According to Henriksson, the aim is to be able to make a decision on Friday to hold elections. Absolutely, he doesn’t promise that.

“Personally, I start from the fact that we need to be able to make a decision in one direction or another. Since 9.3. candidate lists, it would be reasonable to know where to go. ”