Municipal elections For the first time, you can vote for a car in municipal elections – the Ministry of Justice published instructions for safe voting

Voting will also take place in the open air, both in advance and on election day.

Coronavirus In the shaded municipal elections, for the first time, Finns will also be able to vote in advance for a car or other means of transport.

Drive-in voting is not available in all municipalities, but a pre-voter can also go to another municipality to vote. According to the Association of Finnish Municipalities, Kotka and Hamina, for example, are co-organizing such a pre-voting venue.

With these prospects, the drive-in option only applies to advance voting.

Voting will also take place in the open air, both in advance and on election day. However, on the actual election day, voting outside is carried out as a special arrangement for those in quarantine prescribed by a doctor, otherwise voting is mainly done indoors.

The Ministry of Justice is today published online instructions for safe voting in municipal elections. Instructions will also be sent home with the Voting Rights Notice.

Representatives of the Ministry of Justice and the Association of Finnish Municipalities spoke about the security arrangements for the municipal elections at a remote press conference today.

In the municipalities it is not yet possible to give the exact number of polling stations where outdoor voting is offered.

Precautions against the coronavirus are also followed internally. These include safety intervals, hand disinfection and the use of face masks. If necessary, masks are also distributed at polling stations to voters who lack one.

There is a protective plexiglass between polling stations and voters at polling stations. Special measures have been planned for those with respiratory symptoms and those in quarantine prescribed by a doctor, which can be requested from the central election committee of your municipality.