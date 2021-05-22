Municipal elections Follow HS’s municipal election news from the web and the magazine – This is how the atmosphere will intensify on the campaign path in the coming weeks

The actual election day is June 13th. HS’s election news takes you to the most interesting moments of the campaigns.

HS will closely monitor the progress of the municipal election campaigns towards the official polling date and finally the calculation of the results over the next three weeks. Advance voting will begin on Wednesday, May 26 and run until June 8. The actual election day is June 13th.

Future municipal councilors will begin their positions of trust at a sensitive turning point in history. They get to determine how new ways of life are sought in Finnish cities and municipalities after a coronavirus pandemic.

Here’s how to follow the most interesting, exciting and important stages of the election through HS:

Find your candidate on the election machine

The HS voting machine has been opened at vaalikone.fi. The election machine contains the views of more than 16,000 candidates on both current policy issues and complex value choices. There are more than 30,000 candidates in the municipal elections. The purpose of the election machine is to help voters find the most suitable candidate for themselves.

Follow HS news online and in the magazine

HS invests heavily in election reporting. The city editorial board monitors the struggles of the municipalities in the Helsinki metropolitan area, is the first to reveal the most important signals to the residents of the area and brings out what is to be hidden.

The delivery of the policy follows national speeches and party campaigns. We go through the party election programs, and we interview the presidents.

The focus of domestic delivery is the whole of Finland – how we live in different realities. And how similar we are on the other hand.

The perspective of HS’s local delivery is the frame municipalities of the Helsinki metropolitan area. The local editorial office highlights the most important political issues in Kerava, Järvenpää, Tuusula and Hyvinkää in particular and seeks answers to them.

According to Gallup commissioned by HS, Finns consider health care, municipal economy, employment, education and care for the elderly to be the most important themes in these elections. We also dive into these themes in our extensive articles.

In addition, we delve into local specialties. In the Helsinki Metropolitan Area, important election themes include finding solutions to the high cost of housing, alleviating nausea among young people and the various major changes brought about by the city’s growth.

All HS municipal election cases are available at hs.fi/ elections.

HS’s exams cover the main debates of the election

HS will hold two exams during the election. At Sanomatalo’s Mediator, the mayoral candidates of Helsinki’s five largest council groups will take each other on June 3.

The exam starts at 7.30 pm and the Coalition Party steps on stage Juhana Vartiainen, green Anni Sinnemäki, Sdp: n Nasima Razmyar, the Left Alliance Paavo Arhinmäki and basic Finns Jussi Halla-aho. The event will be hosted by HS’s city journalist Noona Bäckgren and policy provider Marko Junkkari.

Only a few days before the election on June 9, it is the turn of the chairmen of the parliamentary parties. The exam is hosted by HS’s policy delivery news producer Minna Nalbantoglu and policy journalist Marko Junkkari. The exam starts at 6.30 pm.

For corona safety, the public will not be admitted to the exams this time. Exams open to everyone and analyzes based on them can be followed on the HS website.

Democracy Event The Virtual Electoral Market connects voters and the public

On Sunday, June 6, HS will host for the first time a democracy event at the Virtual Electoral Market.

During the corona restrictions, meeting voters and candidates has been more difficult than usual. HS’s democracy event works like an election market, it’s just held online.

At the center of the square is a large rhetorical competition in which municipal candidates in the Helsinki metropolitan area compete in an important sport for politicians: rhetorical skill. The public will also be able to visit the parties ’virtual election tents and ask questions to candidates in the metropolitan area.

The judges of the rhetoric competition are the political journalist Unto Hämäläinen and a political scientist Johanna Vuorelma. The event is hosted by HS’s financial journalist Veera Luoma-aho, political journalist Marko Junkkari and city editor Lari Malmberg. The event starts at 3 p.m.

HS podcasts follow the election sky

The election is also featured on the HS Vision Visio podcast and the News Report podcast.

Journalist for HS’s economics and politics in the Elio podcast election series Emil Elo explores the values ​​and power of society with municipal decision-makers from different parties. Elo plays a strategy game with politicians and seeks an answer to the question of an ideal society.

In the news report podcast, editors Marko Junkkari and Maria Manner go through the main topics of election week during the election.

The election studio shows the crucial moments of the election and visits where it happens

On June 13, it will happen. New councils will be elected to Finnish municipalities.

The HS election studio monitors the progress of the vote count with the sharpest commentators. The live broadcast will feature interviews by Juhana Vartiainen (Kok) and Anni Sinnemäki (Greens), who are in fierce competition for the position of mayor of Helsinki, immediately after the announcements.

The chairmen of the parties will also be interviewed immediately afterwards. If the corona situation allows for the safe organization of election observers, the HS will be present in moments of both joy and sorrow.