Municipal elections, first results

To Anconaone of the most eagerly awaited challenges (the only regional capital to vote), the centre-right is clearly ahead just under 50% with Daniele Silvetti.

TO Toasts the Center-right is in the lead with Pino Marchionna against the M5S-PD candidate Roberto Fusco.

TO Sondrio we are heading towards victory in the first round of the centre-right with Marco Scaramellini.

TO Treviso Center-right clearly ahead with the candidate Mario Conte

TO Teramo the centre-right has a strong advantage with Carlo Antonetti.

TO Siena the Democratic Party is in the lead with Anna Ferretti just over 40%.

TO Mass we are moving towards the ballot between the centre-right and the centre-left.

TO Imperia ex-minister Claudio Scajola is heading towards victory in the first round.

DECLINE TURNOUT/ The turnout numbers in the last administrative elections, which saw 595 municipalities vote, confirm the drop in electoral participation. Overall, 59.02% of eligible voters went to the polls, against 61.22% in the electoral round. Among the regions called to vote, Lombardy is the one in which there were fewer votes, with 53.82%. Campania is the most virtuous with 64.45%. In Lazio, 59.84% voted. In Puglia 64.14%, in Umbria 58.66%, in Veneto 54.56%, in Tuscany 58.14%, in Piedmont 55.64%, in Molise 60.51%, in the Marche 57.01%, in Liguria 56.09%, in Emilia Romagna 56.53%, in Calabria 56.39%, in Basilicata 58.35%, in Abruzzo 63.77%.

