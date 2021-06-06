Municipal elections Fifth-grader Eetu Peltomaa looked at an empty asphalt field and envisioned a scooter park: It was the beginning of a process that showed how slow municipal influence is.

“You can always try, but you can’t always succeed,” says the now 13-year-old scooter.

Tampere resident Eetu Peltomaa decided to act because he found a clear grievance in his living environment. There was no place in western Tampere where you could go on a scooter.

“There are more places here for skaters but not for scooters. There is a good parking space here, and this should be built here, ”says Peltomaa at the skate park of Tesoma Ice Rink, where he usually trains.

In the corner of a large asphalt field are a few graffiti-covered concrete elements, the corners of which are skated by skateboard boards. The needs of skaters and scooters are slightly different, although often they fit in the same places.

In autumn In 2019, Peltomaa, a fifth-grader at the time, decided to take action.

“I made a sketch in my own booklet and wrote what would come in it. I told mom and dad and decided to take the initiative. ”

Thus was born the initiative of Tesoma’s own scooter park.

“There would be arches, boxes, flatten rails, kicks and ramps,” he wrote.

Eetu Peltomaa and her mother Minna Peltomaa.

Peltomaa included a link to Fiskars Ruukki’s skate park, which he had recently visited and which he had found good. So Tesomall should have the same.

In addition, Peltomaa knows a great place on the other side of the city on Kaukajärvi’s Vilusenharju, but you always have to get a ride there from your own parents or those of a guy who is scootering.

The field was indicated by an e-mail authorized Pekka Salme (sd) because this lives nearby.

“Are you authorized to take the matter forward?” he asked Salme.

Soon Salmi replied. He accepted the idea and promised to make it a council initiative. Salmi stated that the council initiative is a much more effective way than the municipal initiative.

Then a good year passed and Salme had news: the wish would not come true at least immediately. Salmi did not receive support for his initiative in the council, which he lamented in his message to Peltomail.

“However, I got through the presentation that the city is making area reservations to build skate parks in key residential areas across the city. Now, such area reservations are only close to the city center, ”he said in his message.

“Therefore, it is also possible to get an area reservation for the Tesoma area, and then the construction of the skate park is closer to completion.”

Salmi is also aiming for the council in this year’s municipal elections.

in Tampere more than fifty council initiatives a year have been taken in recent years. They have addressed topics ranging from urban rowing boats to dog parks and the intensification of exploratory youth work to ways to reduce school bullying.

Some of the initiatives still in the pipeline are years old.

“Processes always take an awful long time. I’m upset that such a fifth grader might expect it to happen as early as next year. But in a moment it is difficult to get big things forward, ”Salmi tells HS now.

Things are big especially if they cost. Vilusenharju Skate Park cost more than 600,000 euros.

Eetu Peltomaa on the move.

Eetu’s mother Minna Peltomaa says the contact was worthwhile. Now a reservation has been made near the Rahola Sports Center for a park suitable for scooting. So this may happen in the next few years.

So far during the waiting, the fifth grade Eetu Peltomaa has become almost the seventh grade. However, he says he is pleased.

“I learned that you can always try but not always succeed. I am pleased with the result, even if it did not go through. ”