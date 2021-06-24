Municipal elections Even the “green left” moved to the right – this is how the new rulers of Espoo and Vantaa are placed on the value map

The new councils in Espoo and Vantaa took a leap in a more right-wing direction.

Mixed Based on the value maps, the new city councils in Espoo and Vantaa have taken a step in the right direction.

In addition to political groups traditionally seen as right-wing parties, such as the Coalition Party, the Greens, the Left Alliance and the SDP have moved to the right in some places.

The locations of the parties on the map are based on eight election machine to the question, which were also the same in the municipal elections in 2017. The vertical axis issues relate to general values ​​and the horizontal axis economy.

The position of the parties on the map is determined by the averages of the responses of the elected representatives. Only those delegates who responded to the HS election machine are included.

In Espoo The Finns, the Coalition Party, the Christian Democrats, the Left Alliance and, to a lesser extent, the Greens have taken a step to the right. Rkp and the center have moved to the left.

In addition, the Christian Democrats and the RKP have moved in a more conservative direction, the Left Liberal Alliance, the SDP and the Center in a more liberal direction.

The center seems to have taken a huge step on the map in a more liberal and left-wing direction. However, this is because the center of the two elected candidates only Sara Saramäki responded to the HS election machine.

Poll took the Espoo Council as a whole a leap to the right. This is sealed except the increase in the power of the Coalition also additional places for Christian Democrats and basic Finns

As expected, the Coalition Party remained the city’s largest party with 35.8 percent support and strengthened its position in two council seats. With 18% support, the Greens maintained their position as the second largest, but the number of seats decreased by three.

The SDP is still Espoo’s third largest party with 13.5 percent support. The support of basic Finns rose to 10.5 per cent and the Rkp was the fifth largest party with 7.9 per cent support.

In addition, the result moved Espoo’s 75-seat city council to be younger and more female-dominated. A total of 63 percent of city councilors are now women.

The average age of delegates also declined and new candidates went through clearly more than in the last election. For example, several young women unknown to the general public rose from the Greens to the council, such as Peppi Seppälä, 28, Auli Elolahti, 29, and Leila Arstila, 22.

In Vantaa like Espoo, the new city council moved in a more right-wing but also more liberal direction.

According to the value map, the Basic Finns, the Christian Democrats, the Coalition Party, the Center Party, the Greens and the SDP have taken a step to the right. Only the Left Alliance has moved to the left.

In addition, the center has moved in a slightly more conservative direction. The Left Alliance, the Greens, the SDP, the Christian Democrats and the Coalition Party have become more liberal.

In the case of the RKP, no comparison can be made, as the candidates sitting in the party’s last council did not respond to the 2017 election machine.

Vantaa turnout remained at a record low of 48.4 per cent, compared with 55.1 per cent for the country as a whole.

With the support of 24.7 per cent, the Coalition Party became the largest party in Vantaa past the SDP, whose support was 22.6 per cent. The Coalition won one additional seat and rose to 18 seats on the council. The SDP lost two seats and dropped 16 of its delegates to second.

The Basic Finns received 12 delegates and became the third largest party. The party’s support was 17.4 percent. Support for the Greens fell to 13.3 per cent.

Vantaa The look of the 67-seat city council changed as numerous new delegates came to power. For example, out of the 12 places of basic Finns, the majority went to new faces.

Among other things, a restaurant entrepreneur got through Tuukka Saimen, chairman Jussi Halla-ahon personal assistant Tanja Aidanjuuri-Niemi as well as a professionally campaigning party office member in charge Suvi Karhu.

Also on the Greens, more than half of those elected were first-timers. Among them was a non-fiction writer Tuire Kaimio. Many new faces also emerged from the SDP, including the youngest member of the new council, 21 Matilda Stirkkinen.