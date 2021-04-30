Municipal elections Erotic calendar, accusations of cleansing and firing of the entire presidency – Espoo’s basic Finns are buzzing, now the separated

Espoo-influenced artists Paavo Määttä, Cia Grönberg and Heikki Tuppurainen were separated from the basic Finns from the beginning of the week. The party leadership and the dismissed have different views on the reasons for the separation.

Of the Bureau a serious mistake or an internal power struggle? The basic Finns in Espoo are in turmoil, but views on the causes of turmoil are very different.

One thing is clear: the party government of the Basic Finns halved the entire presidency of the district organization earlier this week.