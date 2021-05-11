Municipal elections “Does not improve services, does not save money” – The Coalition’s Orpo summed up the social issues with downtown Saarikko in Yle’s exam

Work-based immigration also caused controversy. “Let’s repeat the mantra,” snorted Ville Skinnar, who represented the basic Finns Jussi Halla-aho Sdp.

Downtown Chairman, Minister of Science and Culture Annika Saarikko and the chairman of the Coalition Petteri Orpo took over Yle in the municipal election debate on Tuesday night, one of the sote reforms in particular.

According to Orpo, the government’s social reform should be stopped and proceeded instead with the “evolution model”.

“Seriously, we don’t need reform,” Saarikko wondered.

“What is this intimidation?”

Yle’s election debate was attended by the chairmen of all parliamentary parties except the chairman of the SDP, the Prime Minister Sanna Marin, who was in voluntary quarantine after attending an EU meeting in Portugal over the weekend. He was replaced by the Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade, Vice-Chairman of the SDP Ville Skinnari.

In addition, the Left Alliance was represented by the Minister of Education Jussi Saramo, as chairman Li Andersson is on maternity leave.

The archipelago recalled that in the previous government, the Center and the Coalition Party carried out the SOTE reform together. At that time, the reform collapsed. As now in the previous reform attempt, the organization of social and health care was to be transferred to the provinces. In the current model, provinces are called welfare areas.

Sote has been a big part of municipal tasks. If the reform takes them away, the remit of the municipal decision-makers to be elected in June will be very different from that of their predecessors.

According to Saarikko, the social reform is being carried out, among other things, because municipalities are not able to meet their obligations related to social and health services. According to him, it is also used to prevent forced associations.

Orpo accused the government of forgetting what the reform was about the war. The reform should improve services, he recalled.

“This doesn’t improve services, this doesn’t save money,” he said.

“This does not meet the needs for which sote reform has begun.”

According to Orpo problems in social and health services, including care queues, should be addressed through increased staffing and the use of service vouchers.

The government’s social reform is causing significant non-recurring expenses in the beginning. In addition, the Finance Committee estimates that built incentives to curb cost increases are ‘relatively small’.

The aim is for Parliament to bring into force the laws on war and the establishment of welfare zones before its summer break. The interim administration of the new welfare areas is scheduled to begin in early 2022.

Mightily in the election debate, health-related issues received widespread attention in general.

Chairman of the Greens, Minister of the Interior Maria Ohisalo advertised how the initiative of the Greens has been decided in Helsinki introduce a therapy guarantee as the first municipality in Finland. That means access to basic mental health services should take no more than two weeks.

This also gave rise to a mouthful with Orpo.

Ohisalo accused Orpo that the Coalition Party had “presented cutting lists” and been in Helsinki slowing down the therapy guarantee.

Orphan pointed out that citizens’ initiative on the therapy guarantee came before Parliament as early as 2019. He, in turn, accused the government of not advancing the matter.

“You would have had two years to handle the matter in government,” Orpo said.

“This speech is therefore very hollow.”

Another debate the subject caused was labor migration. The government decided in a framework dispute to promote it.

As expected, the chairman of Basic Finns was most reluctant to increase labor migration Jussi Halla-aho. According to him, only ten per cent of those who move to Finland in search of work are “experts advertised by everyone” and most of them are “cheap labor”.

According to Halla-aho, in addition, the employment rate of people moving for work later falls below the rest of the population.

Other presidents considered work-related immigration important for an aging Finland.

“Work-based immigration is a prerequisite for growth,” Skinnari said.

“Let’s repeat the mantra,” Halla-aho snorted.

Chairman of the RKP, Minister of Justice Anna-Maja Henriksson pulled out Närpiö’s cucumbers and tomatoes.

“They wouldn’t be if there weren’t people with an immigrant background picking up there,” Henriksson said.

“Finns don’t do that job.”

Henriksson was asked how foreigners have been attracted to work in Närpiö.

“They have been received with a positive attitude, that is, an attitude that welcomes us to work,” he believed.

“The picture shouldn’t be like that, don’t come here because we don’t want you.”