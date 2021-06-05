Municipal elections Do you need more large sote centers in Helsinki? This is how Helsinki’s leading politicians respond

Helsinki is concentrating social services in large health and well-being centers. Is the chosen line correct when it does not seem to eliminate at least the shortage of doctors? Now, many of Helsinki’s leading politicians are flagging for local services.

The people of Helsinki complain most about the Kalasatama Welfare and Health Center, which should be the flagship of the city’s sote services. The city has decided to concentrate sote services in a total of seven large centers with good transport links. Another large center, Vuosaari, suffers from a constant shortage of staff.

HS said on Saturday that the big centers, at least so far, have not helped the most persistent problem in health centers, namely the shortage of doctors. Is the chosen line still a good solution? This is how Helsinki’s leading politicians respond.

Coalition Group Leader Daniel Sazonov.

Daniel Sazonov, Leader of the Coalition Council Group

“The most important thing is that access to the doctor and treatment is smooth. We want high-quality services that meet the needs of Helsinki residents. ”

“It makes sense to offer some of the services in larger entities. In this way, the offer can be more diverse and the services can be easily obtained, especially for those who need a lot of different services. At the same time, it must be ensured that services are available easily and close enough throughout Helsinki. ”

“The government’s SOTE reform will significantly cut Helsinki’s SOTE funding and weaken Helsinki’s services. We cannot accept that. ”

Reetta Vanhanen, Group Leader of the Greens.

Reetta Vanhanen, leader of the Green Council

“The new Health and Wellness Centers offer diverse services and extensive opening hours at public transport hubs. Under the same roof are a health center, laboratory, substance abuse services, a low-threshold mental health point, and social work professionals. We want to create coordinated services that are easy for people to use and where professionals can work together. ”

“However, Helsinki Local Services must also be secured and another local health station must be maintained in the area of ​​large centers. Spatial planning must learn from previous projects and better consult staff. ”

Sdp group leader Eveliina Heinäluoma.

Eveliina Heinäluoma, Head of the SDP’s Board of Directors

“It’s time to invest in local services. Helsinki’s growth provides opportunities to invest in local health centers. Helsinki residents need to get to the doctor’s and nurse’s office faster. The Helsinki Districts are the size of a medium-sized Finnish city, so people should also find health services close to them. ”

“On Demari’s proposal, Helsinki will assess the development needs of health centers this year. In the opinion of the SDP, the reduction of health centers should no longer be continued in Helsinki. Special services such as X-rays can continue to be a centralized service, but a doctor’s and nurse’s office must be located nearby. ”

Veronika Honkasalo, Group Leader of the Left Alliance.

Veronika Honkasalo, Leader of the Left Alliance Council Group

“We have been working for a long time to ensure that social and health services are comprehensive services in the Helsinki suburbs. We do not support a strong concentration of these services. It’s good to have bigger centers with many different services under one roof. However, in addition to this, local social and health centers are also needed. ”

“Cooperation between social and health services is important and should be intensified specifically at nearby stations. In the neighborhoods, the most common health center services, social work and mental health and substance abuse services should be available at a low threshold. ”

Mika Raatikainen, group leader of basic Finns.

Mika Raatikainen, Director of the Basic Finnish Council Group

“Ensuring adequate funding and preventing bureaucratisation is key. From an administrative point of view, centralization is worthwhile, but the focus must be on the customer – if the services are improved and made more efficient by centralizing some functions, then good. ”

“At the same time, we need to make sure that the Districts are not inequally too much – key sote services need to be available beyond a couple of huge centers. The population is aging, the need for services is growing and constantly changing. Prompt access to treatment, preventive action, an efficient service chain and equitable access to services are crucial to the outcome. ”

Björn Månsson, RKP Group Leader.

Björn Månsson, Head of the RKP Council Group

“Even large sote centers are needed for specialized services that require special equipment, and these centers must be located with good transport connections. But to supplement them, local health stations are also needed, not least to serve families with children and the elderly. ”

“Let’s take Lauttasaari as an example. There are almost as many inhabitants as in the whole of Åland, where there are also two health centers. Of course, the metro would quickly get you from Lauttasaari to the future sote center in Kamppi, but first you have to get there by metro and then be able to walk on it. Great is not always beautiful, Local services are. ”

Terhi Peltokorpi, Group Leader of the Center.

Terhi Peltokorpi, Director of the City Council Council Group

“Basic social and health services need to be secured as local services, especially for vulnerable people. Local services are also very important for the elderly and families with young children. ”

“Services also need to be exported more and more to places where customers already are, such as kindergartens and service centers for the elderly and homeless. Digital services also need to be developed. ”

“There is also a need for sote centers that bring services together. They are especially important for those who need a lot of different services. However, access to assistance and the effectiveness of cooperation between SOTE professionals must not depend on whether the professionals work physically in the same place or in different places. ”

Christian Democrat Group Leader Mika Ebeling.

Mika Ebeling, Leader of the Christian Democrat Council Group

“The goals of the Sote reform have been implemented in Helsinki for more than a decade in cooperation with the rest of the Helsinki metropolitan area. The cost level of the Helsinki and Uusimaa hospital districts has been improving all the time. Synergy benefits have been gained by combining, for example, oral special care services, and special expertise has been centralized in different units in the Helsinki metropolitan area. ”

“Centralized sote centers in a city the size of Helsinki are cost-effective, but in order to ensure the continuity of basic services, we are in favor of maintaining regional health centers and developing them in the direction of a doctor-self-care model.”

Harry Harkimo, chairman of the Movement Now party.

Harry Harkimo, Chairman of the Movement Now Party

“Too much concentration is not wise. Each municipality must have its own service point, and the same applies to neighborhoods in larger cities. Of course, common sense is allowed, but only with well-functioning local services is it possible to create effective care and patient relationships. ”