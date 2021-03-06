Municipal elections Democrat: The Greens and the RKP are moving their party assemblies out of the way of municipal elections

The Greens and the RKP were to hold their party meetings on 12-13. June, when the new municipal election day is 13 June.

Municipal elections from April to June due to the corona pandemic will also postpone bipartisan party meetings, says Democrat. The Greens and the RKP were to hold their party meetings on 12-13. June, when the new municipal election day is 13 June.

Party Secretary of the Greens Brother Liikanen told the Democrat that the party meeting will not be held on municipal election day.

“I don’t comment on the time yet. You will return to it when you have time to look at the calendar with the preparation team. It will probably move forward, ”says Liikanen.

Joensuu will remain the meeting place of the Greens.

RKP the meeting was to be held in Turku. Party Secretary Fredrik Guseffin according to it, depending on the corona situation, it is considered either a hybrid or completely remote.

“We will certainly postpone the party meeting, probably bring it forward somewhat, but there has been no discussion about this yet,” Gusseff says.