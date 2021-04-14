Municipal elections Cuts or more money for the well-being of local residents? Party leaders in the social and health election debate at 9.30 am, HS looks live

Among the ministers, Prime Minister Sanna Marin (SD), Minister of Science and Culture Annika Saarikko (Central) and Minister of Education Jussi Saramo (left) will take part in the discussion.

Do in June, will municipal decision-makers complain about cuts or will they put more money into promoting social and health services? What is the role of municipalities in promoting well-being if the social reform is implemented and the responsibility for organizing these services is transferred from the municipalities?

Among other things, these issues will be discussed at the Soste municipal election debate of the Finnish social and health care organizations, which will be held on Wednesday at 9.30 am. HS shows it live.

Included in the debate are the Prime Minister, the President Sanna Marin (sd), Minister of Science and Culture, Chairman Annika Saarikko (Central), Minister of Education, Vice-Chairman Jussi Saramo, Member of Parliament, Vice – President Anna-Kaisa Ikonen (Coalition Party), Member of Parliament, Vice-Chairman Arja Juvonen (ps), Vice-Chairman Jaakko Mustakallio (green).