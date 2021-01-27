Municipal elections Christian Democrats call for child-friendly municipalities in their municipal election program – smaller group sizes, sibling payments excluded, schools as multi-purpose buildings

Christian Democrats want to incite municipal indebtedness and improve procurement skills.

Christian Democrat (KD) will run in the municipal elections with a strong emphasis on services for families and children, among others. In addition, the party’s municipal election program presented on Wednesday emphasizes, for example, improving municipalities’ procurement skills and incurring indebtedness.

“We want to combat the division and inequality of regions and groups of people by keeping everyone involved. We emphasize sustainable financial management and prioritizing basic services in a tight municipal economy, ”the chairman Sari Essayah said in presenting the party’s election program and slogan, which is “the whole country involved”.

One election program of the large shares is a child-friendly policy that KD wants to bring to municipalities.

For example, it requires the maintenance of municipal care and private support supplements and the provision of a sufficient number of day care places. In early childhood education, it believes that group sizes should be reduced. In addition, the capacity of private service providers to provide day care should be strengthened.

“Home care and kindergarten should not be juxtaposed, but the system should be developed in a more flexible direction, implemented from the needs of the family,” the party writes in its program.

As already in its pre-Christmas budget, KD is also proposing that daycare fees be removed from siblings. It estimates that this will improve the profitability of work. The abolition of sibling day care fees must be compensated in the state budget.

Early childhood education and basic education are among the most important tasks of municipalities. Their role will be further emphasized in municipalities if social and health services are transferred from municipal responsibility to social reform.

With regard to education, for example, KD would like to reduce the number of teaching groups by enacting a law on teacher sizing. It requires more resources for student care.

With regard to schools, KD also proposes, for example, that schools be turned into multi-purpose houses, which would also be used in the evenings and on weekends. In its design, the facilities would be opened to schoolchildren’s hobbies in the mornings and afternoons.

Municipal economy KD demands incitement to indebtedness. Investment projects should be prioritized, with priority given to projects related to basic education or health services.

In its municipal election program, the party outlines that services should not be provided with debt money, but the debt can be used judiciously for investments that increase the vitality of the municipality and the well-being of the residents.

On Wednesday, Essayah criticized the government’s increase in municipal obligations in a difficult economic climate.

“While Korona is destroying jobs and businesses, the government is increasing the obligations of municipalities without adequate funding for this already difficult situation. As such, raising the necessary caregiver sizing and ideologically expanding compulsory education are reforms whose implementation problems fall into the arms of municipal decision-makers, ”he criticized.

KD emphasizes in its program, among other things, the importance of municipal procurement. Their value is around EUR 18 billion a year, and so the importance is great, it is falling. According to KD, the strategy guiding procurement can affect, among other things, the preference for local food and the success of SMEs. Attention should also be paid to quality and environmental requirements, it believes.