Municipal elections Christian Democrat Essayah at the municipal election opening: “Additional debt cannot be the answer to every situation”

The Christian Democrats opened their municipal election campaign. The party emphasizes, among other things, family services and municipal procurement.

Christian Democrats chairman Sari Essayah at the opening ceremony of the party’s municipal election campaign on Saturday, the government bailed out plans to cover indebtedness in the aftermath of the interest rate crisis.

“Extra debt can’t be the answer to every situation, because it’s like we ate our grandchildren’s bread,” Essayah criticized.

He referred to the discussion from a recent report published by the Ministry of Finance, which dealt in a gloomy tone with the conditions for Finland ‘s economic growth and asked whether Finland is no longer a Nordic country.

“The VM report also urgently urges to make plans to break the debt. What is the government doing? Barking at the mouth of the couple’s ruling party all the talk of a future need for adjustment, and planning new taxes on business and investment, ”Essayah rebuked.

“We are dropping to the level of Greece and Portugal in terms of investment attractiveness, we are lagging behind the other Nordic countries in terms of GDP growth, and the employment rate and labor productivity are not improving at the same pace. The problem is that the drugs for the disease are known, but they do not want to be taken. ”

According to Essayah, among other things, the Christian Democrats would promote local agreement and improve the apprenticeship model. In addition, it would make a structural reform of social security. Party proposed an alternative in its budget in the past, for example, cuts to housing benefits.

Essayah introduced the party’s municipal election program, the theme of which is “the whole country involved”. With this, the party wants to signal its desire to combat inequality.

In her speech, Essayah highlighted, among other things, the services of families and called for the maintenance of home care support and its municipal supplement. He also emphasized municipal procurement, which the party believes should receive much more attention.

The value of the acquisitions is twenty billion euros a year, Essayah calculated. A large number of municipalities still do not have any strategic guidelines on what procurement is intended to promote, he pointed out.

The party believes that all municipalities should set clear principles and criteria for public procurement. More attention must be paid to quality and environmental requirements in procurement.

“In addition to overall affordability, procurement must take into account locality, safety, traceability, innovation, social criteria and life cycle costs. Procurement must also be communicated openly and in a timely manner, ”Essayah insisted.