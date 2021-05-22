Municipal elections Children with special needs are taught together with others, and it’s not just a good thing or a bad thing

With one the student seems to have difficulty staying put. While others listen to instructions, he jumps on the branch.

Then we get moving and do the tasks.

“Ope, where do I find the stone?” asks another student. A stone is needed in the task.

“If you can’t find it, you can use a cone,” the class teacher Suvi Anttonen advises.

A 3C class environmental science class at Pihlajamäki Primary School is underway in the nearby forest. The task is to look for signs of spring in groups and complete the related crosses.

The tasks of the crosses are solved and considered together. Sometimes some students climb a cliff. Anttonen commands down. Then let’s move on. At the end of the lesson, most students build small huts in the woods.

“It almost always happens that eventually the whole class ends up building something together,” Anttonen says.

Anttonen regularly teaches classes to his class outdoors, as it brings welcome variation to class work. There is room outside to learn and get excited.

Pihlajamäki Nearly one-fifth of primary school students need some form of three-level support: general, enhanced, or specific support. Therefore, a special teacher is still included in the class Johanna Rannila.

However, an outsider following the teaching will not be able to deduce what kind of support each student needs.

Class teacher Suvi Anttonen (left) gives instructions to students and special teacher Johanna Rannila helps.

Classrooms are regularly used in Pihlajamäki Primary School as part of the teaching. Every fifth school student needs some form of three-tier support.

Learning support and special education have become one municipal election themes.

The discussion has focused in particular on inclusion, ie teaching students with special needs in general education. There has been talk of inclusion for several years, but recently the debate has escalated.

According to criticism, children with special needs do not receive enough support in general education, there is not enough teacher time for general education students and teachers are exhausted.

According to the teachers’ trade union OAJ some municipalities have used inclusion as a means of saving and not enough resources have been allocated to implement it.

Teacher Suvi Anttonen has sometimes had the feeling that the general public may not always know what is being said when it comes to inclusion. The concepts of integration and inclusion are often confused.

Both are implemented in the Pihlajamäki primary school. Most special support students study in general education groups. Nevertheless, there are also small groups and special classes. Special classes in the area are also centralized for the school.

“Inclusion is not a good or bad thing, but its success depends a lot on what kind of support the teacher receives from the school management,” says Anttonen.

So, according to him, the matter is not black and white.

According to him, teamwork has become a part of a teacher’s daily life. Special teacher Johanna Rannila is in Anttonen’s class classes four to five times a week.

There were more special teacher classes last fall, but this spring more support had to be directed to another group. “Then others have to be flexible,” Rannila says.

He points out that only a small proportion of pupils need special support and that many other pupils may also need support during their schooling.

Siru Tindwa (left), Serafia Rannikko and Heini Kauranne delved into the crossword puzzle.

Abdullaahi Botan (left), Eemu Jokio and Joonatan Pulliainen are looking for a suitable stone or cone for the task.

Inclusion the challenges are also familiar in Pihlajamäki. However, if something happens, most of the time it is because the student’s care has not been balanced, says the principal Tomi Ojanen.

“Yes, we can always arrange learning, but if a child does not receive timely care, we cannot help him or her.”

Pihlajamäki Primary School is one of the schools in Helsinki that receives the city’s positive discrimination grant.

The money will be allocated to schools in more challenging areas than average to prevent exclusion. The school’s pupils also have a lot of immigrant backgrounds who need support to learn the language.

For example, money is used to make pairs of hands. They can be even more important than group size.

“The group size can be 20 or 40, but if the teacher spends time with one student, the others will be left without teaching, no matter how small the group is,” says Ojanen.

In Pihlajamäe teachers are supported not only by a wide range of special needs teachers but also by school attendance assistants. According to Ojanen, the number of special needs teachers in particular is crucial.

“They have special skills to face a wide range of learning challenges,” says Ojanen. “Even in nursing, it is not assumed that a general practitioner can treat all diseases, but there is a specialist.”

He would therefore support some kind of recommendation for the number of special needs teachers. A good number, he said, would be one per hundred students.

“We currently have about 370 large special needs teachers and students. It’s a bit of that and whether it’s enough,” Ojanen says.

Lappeenranta The slogan of Kimpinen School is: “A school for everyone.”

There are schools in Lappeenranta that are completely inclusive, ie special classes have been completely dismantled. However, Kimpinen’s school still has small groups and special classes.

Principal Tomi Valkeapää understands the criticism of reducing special categories but recalls that support must be based on the needs of the child.

“Although the premise is that people with special needs also study with others, it is not for everyone.”

At Kimpinen’s school, current operating models for the need for student support have been developed over the years.

Kimpinen’s school has about 1,130 students, of whom 680 are upper secondary students and about 450 are primary school students. About 14 percent of students are in need of enhanced support and 8.5 percent in need of special support.

Marja Ridell teaches religion, psychology and mathematics on the high school side. Ridell says that the collaboration between subject teachers is seamless. “Supportive education, for example, can be delivered flexibly,” Ridell says.

Those who need special support at the school study in the lower grades together with general education. Teaching is carried out with a classroom teacher and a special needs teacher. They are supported by a school counselor.

Every student who enters high school, whether he or she needs support or not, is assigned a home class. Students with special needs also study fully or more or less integrated, depending on the subjects.

“Every student attends at least skills and art classes in their own home class,” Valkeapää says.

Special needs teacher Iikka Voutilainen teaches the so-called Lighthouse class, where studies are conducted in a customized manner. Some students in the group would not be able to attend school or be able to concentrate in a large group.

“Here, then, we flexibly face them and their needs and help where they need help,” Voutilainen says.

Many of the lighthouse classmates also attend their home classroom instruction.

Special teacher Iikka Voutilainen teaches the so-called Lighthouse class. This is a high school-based small group teaching for students who have challenges to study in general education groups.

However, if all teaching had been organized only in special classes, it would not allow for flexible teaching, says Rector Valkeapää.

Different learners in the same class prepare for life in a completely different way than if they were in their own groups.

Whitehead does not support recommendations on the number of special needs teachers. “Their problem is that the minimum sheaths often become the maximum, from which they then start to slip,” he says.

Instead, he would like flexibility in funding schools. For example, the money allocated to fill learning gaps due to the corona epidemic at Kimpinen has been used to hire resource teachers at all levels of support.

Because funding was secured so late, it was not easy to arrange.

“We have been lucky to have a desired job. That is why we have found qualified teachers even in a short time, ”says Valkeapää.

Pihlajamäki the third-grade environmental science lesson in elementary school is coming to an end. Class teacher Suvi Anttonen asks the students in a semicircle and instructs how to walk back to school together.

On the way back, the chin-up bar and the gym stand are bypassed on the outdoor road. A couple of schoolchildren can’t get out of the queue and not try to climb into it.

In the school yard, Anttonen settles a disagreement between two more students. The dispute is settled.

For some students, the school day ends and they head to get their backpacks. Pupils’ cheeks are red after outdoor activities.

After the outdoor lesson, the 3C class students of Pihlajamäki Primary School head back to school.