Municipal elections Can parks and nearby forests be built? Helsinki’s politicians answer one of the most difficult questions in the election

The tension between the protection of local nature and the growth of Helsinki is one of the big issues in the municipal elections. HS asked the largest groups in the council for an answer to a difficult problem.

Question is difficult, but it often comes before a Helsinki-based municipal politician. It goes like this: if the zoning decision contrasts housing construction with easy access for residents to nearby nature, which party will you choose?

This issue is still being fought around Helsinki.

HS asked the largest groups in the Helsinki Council to take a position on a difficult problem that has a decisive impact on the immediate environment of many Helsinki residents. The groups are led by their leaders.

Daniel Sazonov, Coalition Council Leader:

Daniel Sazonov­

“We want to stick to Helsinki’s greenery, seafaring and short distance to nearby nature.

However, a thriving city gets its strength from growth. It is also important to ensure that housing in Helsinki is reasonably priced.

These goals require new construction. It may also occasionally mean building on areas that are now forest or park. However, it must always be ensured that the areas remain comfortable and that there is not too long a distance to the surrounding nature. As the city develops, new green spaces can be created. ”

Reetta Vanhanen, Leader of the Green Council:

Reetta Vanhanen­

“Helsinki’s surrounding nature must be protected and diversity nurtured. All city dwellers must have easy access to the surrounding nature.

It is important for the Greens to build sufficient and ambitious new homes in Helsinki so that the price of housing does not rise unreasonably and the city’s important natural areas are protected.

Condensing the city must be done with skill. In recent years, the goals of housing construction have been achieved under the leadership of the Greens, and at the same time the nature of the coastal forests of Kivinoka, Vartiosaari and Meri-Rastila, for example, has been preserved from construction plans. ”

Eveliina Heinäluoma, Head of the SDP’s Board of Directors:

Eveliina Heinäluoma­

“The construction of Helsinki is a delicate balance between the price of housing and a sufficient amount of construction, as well as upholding environmental values.

In order to be able to meet the high cost of housing and to be able to safeguard the surrounding nature, we need to build more efficiently and higher up the areas that will be included in the construction.

In this way, we can safeguard environmental values ​​and biodiversity. Finding a sustainable balance is possible when it is done on the basis of careful studies and precise zoning work. ”

Veronika Honkasalo, Leader of the Left Alliance Council Group:

Veronika Honkasalo­

“In principle, we are always on the side of nearby nature. Currently, the largest construction areas are those that are not natural sites.

Helsinki needs more affordable housing. We carefully evaluate each construction decision individually to ensure that construction is appropriate for the area and to preserve large, uniform green areas, recreational sites important to residents, and areas of special natural value.

Zoning is often a difficult balance between the necessary housing construction and the important local environment. ”

Mika Raatikainen, Director of the Basic Finnish Council Group:

Mika Raatikainen­

“It is always easy to get close to nature in Helsinki.

If the idea of ​​zoning is to create slums in the swamp by destroying nature, then I am in favor of preserving nature. By this I am referring, for example, to the concreting of the unique meadow areas at Malmi Airport. I am also not in favor of destroying parts of the central park, for example, in the way of so-called city boulevards.

There is room to build in Helsinki and there is room for the sky. So let’s build uphill for good transport links. Destroying suburbs with excessively low supplementary construction will not serve anyone. ”

Björn Månsson, Head of the RKP Council Group:

Björn Månsson­

“We will not get back the destroyed nature, housing can be built elsewhere. The remaining neighboring nature areas of Helsinki must no longer be destroyed. Complementary construction can accommodate empty plots and replace poorly constructed older apartment buildings.

For example, Malmi Airport should not be built full of apartments. The airport and unique meadows with endangered species must be preserved.

Helsinki must now consider the scale of construction. Perhaps Östersundom, for example, could become Helsinki’s “Eastend”, where there would also be space for detached houses, in harmony with nature. ”

Terhi Peltokorpi, Head of the City Council Council Group:

Terhi Peltokorpi­

“Housing construction and preserving nearby nature at the same time is possible if there is a genuine desire to do so.

Nearby nature must be accessible to everyone in everyday life. Too dense construction is also a threat to the ecological network and species diversity.

The growth forecasts of the City of Helsinki are oversized. As telework increases, growth may remain moderate for longer.

Nature has been scientifically proven to have significant positive effects on human well-being and health. The opportunity for children and young people to spend time in nature must also be promoted. ”

Mika Ebeling, Leader of the Christian Democrat Council Group:

“We choose residents’ access to nearby nature.

In our view, Helsinki must first and foremost be built for the city’s current residents, although new residents are certainly welcome.

Instead of the current growth climate, we are in favor of more moderate population growth. This, together with a degree of more efficient land use, would make it easier to preserve nearby nature accessible to all.

We want to start construction in the area of ​​the former Sipoo. It should be easy to build homes there close to nature. At the same time, the pressure would be eased elsewhere. ”

HS asked the largest parties in Helsinki about the tension in nature and construction. The questions were sent to the parliamentary party councils. Movement Now did not answer the question.