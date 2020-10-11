Municipal elections Basic Finns want to challenge the central government of the city center, and that is why Jussi Halla-aho now stands every weekend in the provincial markets: “Yes, something is happening in the countryside now”

The acquisition of candidates from basic Finns may be hampered not only by the lack of local machinery but also by possible extremist movements in public, the researcher estimates. “The success of basic Finns may depend on the nomination of candidates by the Center Party.”

Now is Jussi Halla-aho made a mistake, at least in the opinion of one listener.

It is ten o’clock on Sunday morning. The chairman of Basic Finns is starting a speech in the yard of the local S-market in Lapua, Southern Ostrobothnia.