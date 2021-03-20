Municipal elections Basic Finns express a motion of censure to Minister of Justice Henriksson over the postponement of the municipal elections

The chairman of the party, Jussi Halla-aho, and the chairman of the parliamentary group, Ville Tavio, report on the matter in a statement published by Suomen Uutiset.

Basic Finns present a motion of censure to Minister of Justice Anna-Maja Henriksson (r).

“The Ministry of Justice and Minister Henriksson have misled parties and citizens by reassuring them to the last minute that elections can and will be held on time regardless of the epidemic, instructing municipal election commissions to break the law and failing to confirm candidate lists, failing to act properly and That is why we are passing a motion of censure on Minister Henriksson, ”the statement says.

