Ballot in Udine to choose the new mayor. In the second round, the two candidates with the most votes in the first round face each other: it is about Pietro Fontanini for the centre-right coalition And Alberto Felice De Toni, for the centre-left one. Polling stations closed at 15.00, counting operations are underway.

Meanwhile, the Electoral Service of the Friuli Venezia Giulia Region has communicated the definitive turnout percentage recorded at the closing of the polls, which stood at 44% (35,604 voters out of 80,650 voters, of which 16,863 men and 18,741 women).