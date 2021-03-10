Municipal elections Anni Sinnemäki will face Jussi Halla-aho in a duel, Juhana Vartiainen Nasima Razmyar – HS’s live broadcast of the mayor’s exam starts at 9 am

The mayor’s exam for Helsinki mayoral candidates, organized by the Political Journalists’ Association, will take place from 9 am to 10.30 am.

What Helsinki mayoral candidates think about postponing the election?

HS will show a live mayoral exam organized by the Political Journalists Association on Wednesday from 9 am to 10.30 am. The mayoral candidates of Helsinki’s six largest council groups will take part in the exam.

Due to the coronavirus epidemic, the exam is held in pairs. First in the lobby of City Hall will face the Coalition Juhana Vartiainen and sdp Nasima Razmyar. After that, it’s the turn of the greens Anni Sinnemäki and basic Finns Jussi Halla-aho. The last to argue is the Left Alliance Paavo Arhinmäki and Rkp Eva Biaudet.

After about 20 minutes of debate, about five minutes have been set aside for audience questions for each pair.