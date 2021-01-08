Municipal elections Anni Sinnemäki is running for mayor of the Greens in Helsinki

According to Sinnemäki, the city must create new jobs and solve the social problems of children and young people during the next council term.

Deputy Mayor Anni Sinnemäki (Green) is running for mayor of Helsinki. Sinnemäki tells HS about it.

“The solution feels pretty clear. I’m excited about Helsinki and its challenges “, Sinnemäki says.

“We are living in a special time from which we will slowly recover in the next election term. I am excited and motivated to be involved in re-building the city and the seats mass of wounds caused by a pandemic. “

Sinnemäki’s announcement is awaited. The announcement practically means that he is the candidate for mayor of the Greens. No other candidates have come, and the registration period ended on Thursday.

Based on preliminary assessments, the competition between the Coalition Party and the Greens for the position of Helsinki’s largest party may become tight. The largest party is most likely to get its own candidate for mayor.

Helsinki Chairman of the Group of the Greens / European Free Alliance Reetta Vanhanen says he is happy with Sinnemäki’s announcement.

“I’m excited Anni Sinnemäki candidacy and support him warmly. I have had the pleasure of working with Ann almost daily for the benefit of the townspeople. He would be the visionary and productive mayor that Helsinki needs, ”says Vanhanen.

Sinnemäki is currently the Deputy Mayor of the Urban Environment Division. During the previous term, from 2015 to 2017, he served as Deputy Mayor for Urban Planning.

Sinnemäki served as a Member of the Greens from 1999 to 2015. He was the chairman of the party and the Minister of Labor from 2009 to 2011.

Sinnemäki considers it clear that the next term will be largely governed by how the damage caused by the coronary pandemic is repaired. In his opinion, there are two things above all else in the reconstruction: new jobs must be created in Helsinki, and more attention must be paid to the social problems exacerbated by the corona.

“We need to do more work on the economy than we are used to so far. Helsinki must work more resolutely than before for the creation of new jobs and the operating environment for companies. Helsinki has a big impact on how fast the entire country’s economy gets to its feet. ”

At the same time, according to Sinnemäki, Helsinki has to do “enormous work” to repair the damage caused by the corona. He raises aggravated problems such as the increased need for child protection and young people sharply rising unemployment.

“There is a need for more careful and ambitious work than before, especially for the well-being of children and young people.”

However, Sinnemäki says that he is “optimistic” that only the corona would be discussed in the municipal elections. For him, working against climate change is the third major theme for the next parliamentary term.

“The climate crisis has not disappeared anywhere with the pandemic. I believe that there is still a broad desire in Helsinki to take forward ambitious climate goals. In elections, it is important to remember that we are not just talking about the next four years. When a city is built, it will be made seraphic for ten and eighty years. ”

Helsinki moved to a new management model at the beginning of this term. More than 30 old agencies were abolished and replaced by a four-industry model. At the same time, we moved to the mayoral model.

In June, the Helsinki Audit Board published an evaluation report detailing the consequences of moving to the mayoral model. The Board of Auditors stated, inter alia, that: the strong role of the mayor has caused concern concentration of power.

However, Sinnemäki does not see such significant problems in the mayor’s model that the model should be reckoned with.

“It’s worth proportioning. This period began with a situation in which the greatest administrative change in the history of the city was made. This season, the changes have been driven in. I definitely like these changes and I don’t know anyone who would like to undo them. ”

According to Sinnemäki, the new four-industry model is able to respond to changes in society more effectively than in the time of the old agencies. In the current model, the importance of elections is emphasized: every four years, the city leadership is elected and a strategy is drawn up, whereas previously, for example, the term of office of the mayor lasted seven years.

“Four years is the longest period of time to assess the direction of the city.”

In the processWhen power is seen concentrated on the mayor, there is a mayor Jan Vapaavuori (kok) and the deputy mayors have been well inflamed in places. On several occasions during the year, HS has even reported frost-chilling intervals.

According to Sinnemäki, the intensified distances between the mayor and the deputy mayors have not dominated the past four years.

“There have been deadlocked situations. However, most of the issues have been taken forward and decision-making has been smooth. ”

In addition to Sinnemäki, candidates for mayor have been confirmed at this stage Nasima Razmyar (sd), Jussi Halla-aho (ps), Paavo Arhinmäki (vas),Mika Ebeling (kd) and Harry Harkimo (Business Now).

Jan Vapaavuori said in November that he would not apply for a further term as mayor and would not run in the municipal elections. Since the announcement of the Free Mountain, the Coalition has been looking for a new candidate, and the party’s situation has been seen as awkward. To date, the Coalition Party has said it is considering the founder and former MP of the communications agency Ellun Kanojen. Kirsi Piha as well as the Member of Parliament Wille Rydman.