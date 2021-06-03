No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Municipal elections Almost a fifth of those eligible to vote have gone to the municipal ballot box

by admin_gke11ifx
June 3, 2021
in World
Reading Time: 1 min read
0
0
SHARES
6
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

To date, more than 846,000 people have gone to the polls.

RelatedPosts

Advance voting in municipal elections is proceeding at a steady and steady pace. On Thursday, about 99,000 advance votes were cast, which is in the same range as in earlier days this week.

To date, more than 846,000 people have gone to the polls, which is 19 percent of those eligible to vote. There are a total of almost 4.5 million people entitled to vote.

In Finland, advance voting will continue until Tuesday next week. Election day is Sunday, June 13th.

.

Tags:

RelatedPosts

Next Post

SEE The Conjuring 3 online full Latin Spanish: film premiere of The Conjuring the Devil forced me to do it via HBO Max

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.