Municipal elections Almost a fifth of those eligible to vote have gone to the municipal ballot box

To date, more than 846,000 people have gone to the polls.

Advance voting in municipal elections is proceeding at a steady and steady pace. On Thursday, about 99,000 advance votes were cast, which is in the same range as in earlier days this week.

To date, more than 846,000 people have gone to the polls, which is 19 percent of those eligible to vote. There are a total of almost 4.5 million people entitled to vote.

In Finland, advance voting will continue until Tuesday next week. Election day is Sunday, June 13th.