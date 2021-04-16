Municipal elections Additional decision from the Government in an extraordinary session: The officials responsible for the home voting in the municipal elections will receive an corona vaccine

Because of the corona, the quarantined person can get a home vote.

Government made an amendment to the regulation on coronary vaccinations at an extraordinary government session on Friday night.

The order of vaccination will be changed so that election officials who take care of the June municipal elections and the election officials who provide institutional voting can be vaccinated against the coronavirus. Measures to vaccinate election officials can be initiated once the regulation enters into force.

The aim is to safeguard the constitutional right to exercise the right to vote for those who have been quarantined by an infectious disease doctor.

The change is an exception to the vaccination schedule previously agreed on Friday. Government issued a decree on Friday morning, according to which, after vaccination of at-risk groups, staff caring for coronary patients in social and health care and the elderly, other people are vaccinated throughout the country by age group. Vaccinations are given in descending order of age.

In the future the exact number of election officials voting in the municipal elections is not yet known. The Ministry of Justice now estimates that there are between 2,000 and 4,000 of them.

In general, a couple of thousand trustees have been enough to hold home votes, which, according to the election, are about 8,000 to 13,000. The same election officials cast multiple home votes, so the number of election officials is significantly less than the number of home votes.

In total, between 20,000 and 25,000 election officials are needed for various election tasks, such as advance voting, voting on the actual day of voting and counting of votes.

Because of Korona, the Ministry of Justice is prepared for the fact that a larger number of election officials is now needed. The vaccination option only applies to those responsible for home and institutional voting.

With a setting change to ensure safe voting. Electoral officers in charge of home and institutional voting receive votes from both those at risk and those exposed to the coronavirus. The aim is also to facilitate the recruitment of election officials.

Registration for the municipal vote in the municipal elections ends on June 1, so the number of those who want to vote in the home will only become clear later. Home and institutional votes will be taken during the advance voting from May 26 to June 8.

According to a memorandum from the Ministry of Justice, election officials should be vaccinated at least three weeks before the start of voting, i.e. in early May.

The same memorandum estimates that vaccinating election officials may slow down the protection of other target groups to be vaccinated in municipalities according to the vaccination schedule. The impact is estimated to be small due to the limited number of election officials.

Municipal election day is Sunday, June 13th.

The draft regulation was not submitted for consultation due to the urgency of the matter.