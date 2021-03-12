Municipal elections A proposal to postpone the municipal elections will be submitted to Parliament today

The election is due in June. The situation of those in isolation is still a question mark.

Government today submits a proposal to Parliament on the postponement of the municipal elections. The proposal to postpone the municipal elections is the only item on the agenda of the Government session to be held this morning.

Last week, the parliamentary parties outlined that the municipal elections would be postponed to 13 June. The reason for the postponement of the elections is the rapidly deteriorating corona situation. The opposition party Basic Finns opposed the postponement of the municipal elections.

Evening News previously said, based on its own information, that a proposal to postpone the municipal elections will be made today, Friday.

In addition to postponing the elections, the advance voting time will be extended to two weeks, and more advance voting seats will be added. This is to improve the chances of safe voting. Advance voting will be held in Finland from 26 May to 8 June.

It is possible for quarantined people to request a home vote or to vote outdoors.

Instead in isolation at least according to yesterday’s data, no solution had been found to the situation of those infected with the corona.

The bill the postponement of municipal elections has been turned at a rapid pace in the Ministry of Justice. The rush has been caused, among other things, by the one that will take place next Thursday, March 18 nomination deadline for confirmation. It is possible, for example, that the candidate numbers already issued will have to be changed when it is possible to complete the list of candidates until a new deadline, ie 4 May.

The original deadline for nominating candidates was Tuesday this week, but due to the postponement of the election, parties can complete their lists until the May deadline.