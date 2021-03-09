Municipal elections 2021 The “first installment” of the nomination of candidates in the municipal elections came together – many parties fell short of their goals

Due to the postponement of the election, the lists of candidates can now be supplemented until 4 May.

“Yes it is still suitable when we could theoretically have more than 10,000 candidates in total. But there are already full lists, ”says the party secretary of the center. Riikka Pirkkalainen on Tuesday evening, when the nomination of candidates for the municipal elections was coming to an end.

Actually, on Tuesday at 4 pm, the first round of the nomination did not end. Due to the postponement of the municipal elections, the lists of candidates can be supplemented until Tuesday, May 4, according to the instructions of the Ministry of Justice, as long as the necessary amendments to the law can be enacted.

According to Pirkkalainen, for example in Kuopio, the list of candidates in the center was filled in good time, but due to the decision to postpone the election, the game was still partially open in Oulu.

In the previous In the municipal elections, there were almost 7,500 candidates in the city center, and now there are about 6,300 of them. According to Pirkkalainen, the number on Tuesday will be specified.

Pirkkalainen believes that the lists will be completed during the spring, and new people interested in the position of trust will also be nominated. Admittedly, some may have been disappointed with the new election day on 13 June, for example, due to the agreed holidays.

“Not everyone may have wanted to reveal their name yet, but save it for the rest,” Pirkkalainen reflects on the candidates’ attitude towards the postponement of the election and the extended campaign period.

Second the most candidates, ie more than 6,100, were in the 2017 municipal elections with the sdp, which was aiming for about the same number even now.

Sdp party secretary Antton Rönnholm according to the goal is now unlikely to be achieved. On Tuesday, there were about 5,200 candidates in the Prime Minister’s Party.

“This is not the last chapter yet,” Rönnholm says.

Rönnholm does not believe that the postponement of the election will have a very radical effect on the number of candidates. “Maybe there will be a few new 18-year-olds on the lists, and someone who dares to run for office more easily because of the corona situation,” Rönnholm estimates.

According to Rönnholm, there is a great deal of variation in the filling of lists by municipality. “Somewhere the list is full, somewhere on its sides and somewhere it has only a few. But it is good that there are only a dozen municipalities in mainland Finland that do not have the SDP’s own list, ”says Rönnholm.

With the Coalition there were about 5,700 candidates in the previous municipal elections, and Tuesday’s balance was about 5,600.

“We are insanely pleased with our nomination in these corona conditions,” says the Coalition Party Secretary Kristiina Kokko.

“Recent uncertainty in people’s own lives has been reflected in the nomination of candidates, but I believe that by the beginning of May, our goal will be clearly exceeded,” says Kokko.

The Coalition Party’s list of cities with full lists is long: Helsinki, Espoo, Vantaa, Turku, Tampere, Oulu, Seinäjoki, Kuopio, Jyväskylä. . .

The Coalition Party’s number of candidates increased from the last municipal elections, especially in Uusimaa and Ostrobothnia.

Basic Finns started its municipal election campaign well in advance, last spring, and there have already been about 5,400 candidates. Simo Grönroos.

In the last municipal elections, the number of basic Finns was about 3,800.

Although the Basic Finns opposed the postponement of the election until the last, Grönroos does not believe that their candidates would leave to withdraw their candidacy because of it.

“Of course, there is still room for new ones on the lists,” says Grönroos, although it is unfortunate that it is now more difficult to take advantage of early departure.

Left Alliance the number of candidates in the last municipal elections was about 3,200.

“The goal is the same now, and it’s almost already piled up. The figure will be specified this week, ”says the party secretary Mikko Koallinen.

“I don’t think the postponement of the election just affects our willingness to run for office. However, it would hardly be possible to campaign in small or medium-sized cities on a monthly basis, ”says Koallinen.

According to Koikkalainen, in Helsinki the party is full of lists, but there is room in other places. “As long as we can gradually talk about the actual municipal election themes,” Koallinen hopes.

The Greens party secretary Brother Liikanen was full of hope on Tuesday: “We are now nominating more candidates than ever, meaning there is a record coming.”

In 2017, there were about 2,600 candidates, and on Tuesday a slightly larger number was known, 2,676.

The Greens set the full list of candidates in six major cities: Helsinki, Espoo, Tampere, Vantaa, Turku and Jyväskylä.

In nine municipalities, greens are also nominated for the first time, such as Evijärvi in ​​South Ostrobothnia, Virrat in Pirkanmaa and Posio in Lapland.

Christian Democrats party secretary Asmo Maanselkä according to the party, there are now about 1,800 candidates, compared to more than a hundred more in the last municipal election.

“Understandably, the letter of the last few days has been poor; after all, it was not possible to make a final letter now, ”Maanselkä regrets but hopes that the pace will improve even more.

“It is clear that there will be more candidates when we still have to think about the candidacy,” Maanselkä estimates.

Rkp: n party secretary Fredrik Guseff also deplores the exhaustion of the final letter, but is pleased that there are still around 1,300 candidates, the same number as last time.

“A few have probably opted out due to the postponement of the election, but I think some will come more as well. It would have been top notch if 1,400 candidates had been put on our lists, ”says Guseff.

Movement I now saw the party secretary Juhana Klemetin according to the party has received about 700 applications from candidates.

“A lot of our candidates come from outside politics, and we’ve been thinking a lot about how we can get them involved now that the decision has been made to postpone the election,” Klemetti says. There are local associations at the party in 35 cities.