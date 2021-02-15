Municipal elections 2021 The Coalition Party’s candidacy for Kirsi Piha was confirmed

An extraordinary district meeting of the Helsinki Coalition Party confirmed Monday’s candidacy for the mayor of communications entrepreneur Piha.

Helsinki an extraordinary district meeting of the Coalition Party was confirmed on Monday night by a communications entrepreneur Kirsi Pihan the candidacy of mayor.

Already at the beginning of February, it was reported that the Coalition District Board unanimously supported Pihaa as the Coalition’s mayoral candidate. Also in HS’s January round of play, Yard had the most support as a candidate on the Coalition Council’s council group. At that time, the current Coalition City Councilor had also expressed interest in the candidacy for mayor. Wille Rydman.

“We are extremely happy to have Kirsi as our mayoral candidate. He is a lover of Helsinki who loves his hometown and sincerely wants the best of the townspeople. He has the professional skills and visions to lead and develop our city, ”says the Chairman of the Helsinki Coalition District Board Maarit Vierunen notes in the release.

Although The yard is not currently influenced in politics, he has an extensive political career behind him. Piha has served on the Helsinki City Council from 1992 to 1996, as a member of the Coalition Party from 1994 to 1996 and from 1999 to 2003, and as a Member of the European Parliament from 1996 to 1999.

In the 1996 European elections, the 29-year-old Piha received more than 147,000 votes: more votes were grabbed only by the then representative of the city center. Paavo Väyrynen and the Left Alliance Esko Seppänen. The Coalition’s competitors were far behind Yard in terms of votes.

He has stressed that the decision to run for mayor was not easy for him.

“Not because I don’t want to say yes to Helsinki. So I definitely want to do, I love this city. But politics itself is not the most attractive frame of reference of all, ”Piha told HS in early February.

Kirsi Piha is positioned on the more liberal side within the Coalition Party. He is, among other things stressedthat multiculturalism is important to Helsinki.

“Throughout the ages, cities have thrived so that different people have come there from different places to do different things. Multiculturalism is an important human capital and contributes to creating a vibrant city. What the hell are we afraid of here? ”, Yard said To HS in February.

According to him, prejudice, hard and populist right-wing thinking is in full force at the moment.

“It’s not a recipe for success in any city.”

Helsinki the second mayor in history will decide in municipal elections in April.

In addition to Pihan, they have been confirmed as mayoral candidates at this stage Anni Sinnemäki (green), Nasima Razmyar (sd), Paavo Arhinmäki (vas), Jussi Halla-aho (ps), Eva Biaudet (rkp), Eeva Kärkkäinen (middle), Mika Ebeling (kd), Harry Harkimo (Business Now) and Tiina Ahva (sin).