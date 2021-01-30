Municipal elections 2021 Party leaders to find out how education services are secured in municipalities – live broadcast of OAJ’s exam at 11.30

The chairmen of all parliamentary parties have promised to discuss the education policy of the education trade union OAJ.

How to secure quality educational services throughout the country when children are born at a rather uneven pace across the country?

And how should contact and distance education be organized in the future, if the exceptional circumstances caused by the coronavirus pandemic do not ease, or even do, relax?

Among other things, answers to these questions are expected from party leaders on Saturday from 11.30 am to 1 pm, when the Education Trade Union OAJ is organizing a training discussion as part of the Educa online event.

HS shows the conversation live.

In the exhibition center have been promised a live broadcast by the Vice-Chairman of the Left Alliance, the Minister of Education Jussi Saramo as well as party chairmen, the Prime Minister Sanna Marin (sd), Member of Parliament Jussi Halla-aho (ps), Member of Parliament Petteri Orpo (Kok), Minister of Science and Culture Annika Saarikko (Central), Minister of the Interior Maria Ohisalo (green), Minister of Justice Anna-Maja Henriksson (r), Member of Parliament Sari Essayah (kd) and Member of Parliament Harry Harkimo (species).

When the teachers’ organization is involved, party leaders are also asked to comment on the means by which the municipalities can secure the supply and well-being of qualified teachers.

Panelists are also asked how the municipality should act to be an attractive employer.

OAJ hopes and believes that early childhood education and training will now be the number one topic for the April municipal elections. If the Sote reform is implemented, it will increase the importance of education as a local service for the municipality. The reform is intended to move the organization of social and health services away from municipalities to new welfare areas.

The OAJ has received support for its request from a survey it has commissioned. According to it, three out of four Finns consider it important that the municipal candidate wants to improve education and training services.

In January, a thousand Finns responded to a survey conducted by the Economic Survey.

77% of those interviewed agreed with the statement: “It is important to me that the candidate I voted for in the municipal elections wants to improve the quality of education and training services in my municipality.”

Citizens the message is not the chairman of the OAJ Olli Luukkainen considers that there is room for interpretation.

“The result clearly shows that citizens understand the key importance of education and upbringing as a source of vitality for the municipality, and the future of children and young people must not be jeopardized in the hope of momentary cost savings,” Luukkainen concludes.